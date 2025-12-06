DT
Premier League: Aston Villa beat table-toppers Arsenal 2-1, move close to top

Premier League: Aston Villa beat table-toppers Arsenal 2-1, move close to top

ANI
Updated At : 09:25 PM Dec 06, 2025 IST
London [UK], December 6 (ANI): A match-winning strike from Emiliano Buendia blew the Premier League title race open as Aston Villa downed table-toppers Arsenal to cut down the deficit to just three points and move to second following a 2-1 win at Villa Park on Saturday.

The substitute Buendia secured the win with the final kick of a thrilling contest to down the Mikel Arteta-managed side and move above Manchester City in the points table, with nine wins, three losses and draws each and 30 points after a stunning run of nine wins in 10 matches. Arsenal are at 33 points, having faced their second loss, having won 10 and drawn three.

Matty Cash gave Villa a lead in the first half with a fine strike in the 36th minute, taking the half-time score in his favour. But in the 52nd minute, Leandro Trossard was put on the field and unleashed an equaliser in the 52nd minute.

Arsenal did have their chances to get a lead, with Emiliano Martinez pulling off a sensational save to prevent Martin Odegaard from scoring.

But the substitute Buendia sparked wild scenes of jubilation and happiness amongst the fans, giving his side a dream of moving above Arsenal soon and dream of a Premier League title.

Martinez was the standout, having made 58 touches within these 90 minutes. Though Arsenal (53 per cent) dominated the ball possession over their opponents, their shots on target (9) were more than Villa's (6), but the hosts were more effective. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

