Birmingham [UK], October 24 (ANI): A brace from Nicolas Jackson ended Manchester City's perfect seven-match undefeated run, as Aston Villa beat the multi-time champions 2-1 at their home venue of Villa Park on Saturday.

A strike from superstar striker Erling Haaland was in vain as Enzo Maresca faced his first defeat as Man City manager, while Aston Villa earned their first home win of the Premier League season.

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In the seventh minute, Jackson put Villa in front as he took advantage of a loose ball from Marc Guehi, guiding it to the net effortlessly to the delight of home fans.

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Man City had few moments of quality in the first half, despite Aston Villa making more tackles in the first half. Rayan Cherki was denied a goal by Zion Suzuki, while Iliman Ndiaye's attempt hit the foot of the woodwork, as per Sky Sports.

Haaland finally made the score level in the 52nd minute, heading home a cross from Ndiaye. However, Zion Suzuki pushed away a shot from Gvardiol, denying City a chance to lead.

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In the 60th minute, Gianluigi Donnarumma was beaten by Jackson, who restored the lead for Aston Villa. In the 89th minute, Haaland's late effort was cleared away.

City stays at the top with seven wins and a loss, giving them 21 points. Villa is in sixth spot, with three wins, two draws and three losses, giving them 11 points.

On the other hand, Arsenal, the defending champions, levelled the points with Man City, with a 2-0 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Ezri Konsa struck for the first time for the club, while Gabriel Magalhaes celebrated his 200th league appearance for the Gunners in style. Ezri poked in at the back post just seven minutes into the contest.

Viktor Gyokeres, given his first league start of the season, could not score but delivered an assist to Konsa, making it two assists after previously setting up Declan Rice's equaliser during Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Everton had a chance to level the scores, but Thierno Barry could not capitalise on Ben White's weak headed back pass to goalkeeper David Raya.

In the 68th minute, Gabriel, who seemed to be facing issues with his knee, headed home a cross from White in the 68th minute, bringing Arsenal level with City with 21 points after seven wins and a loss. (ANI)

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