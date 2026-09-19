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Home / Sports / Premier League: Brighton thrash Arsenal 3-0, end Gunners’ winning run in title defence

Premier League: Brighton thrash Arsenal 3-0, end Gunners’ winning run in title defence

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ANI
Updated At : 10:07 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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London [UK], September 19 (ANI): Brighton and Hove Albion ended Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season in emphatic fashion, defeating the defending champions 3-0 at the American Express Stadium on Saturday

Mikel Arteta’s side arrived on the south coast after winning the opening four matches of their title defence, but struggled to contain a dominant Brighton display as Fabian Hurzeler’s team produced a clinical performance.

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Pascal Gross opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a stunning strike from outside the box after Brighton’s intense pressing created problems for Arsenal’s defence.

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The hosts doubled their advantage just before half-time when Charalampos Kostoulas found the net with another long-range effort, leaving Arsenal with a two-goal deficit at the break.

Brighton continued their attacking approach after the restart and Chema Andres added a third goal in the 57th minute with a header on his first Premier League start.

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Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was forced into several saves as Brighton maintained pressure throughout the match. The visitors had opportunities to reduce the deficit, including a chance for Kai Havertz, but could not find a way past Bart Verbruggen.

Brighton, who wore a special kit to mark the club’s 125th anniversary, also came close to adding more goals through Matt O’Riley and Malick Yalcouye.

The victory lifted Brighton to third place in the Premier League table, one spot behind Arsenal and two points adrift of the champions.

The defeat marked Arsenal’s first setback of the season after their four consecutive wins to begin their campaign. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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