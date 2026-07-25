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Home / Sports / Premier League champions Arsenal eye Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr

Premier League champions Arsenal eye Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr

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ANI
Updated At : 07:43 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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London [UK], July 25 (ANI): The reigning Premier League champions Arsenal are interested in signing Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, with the young footballer out of his deal with the Spanish supergiants next summer.

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As per journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic, as quoted by Goal.com, Arsenal have the 26-year-old forward among their priorities as they aim to add more firepower to their attack. As per the report, the interest is still in its early stages, and no talks have been held yet. Inside the Arsenal camp, the move to bring the Brazilian to English shores has plenty of support.

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Vinicius' future largely depends on his ongoing contract situation at Real Madrid. Talks over a renewal have not reached a breakthrough so far, and if the situation remains unresolved, the Spanish gaints could be forced to consider a sale rather than risk losing him on a free transfer after the contract expires.

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Madrid would rather hold on to the Brazilian and hope to strike an agreement with him over the extension of his deal.

Vinicius' value stays high after another excellent season, including four goals in five matches for Brazil in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. However, his heroics did not matter as Brazil exited in the round of 16 to Norway.

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Last season, across all competitions, Vinicius scored 22 goals for Real Madrid, proving his value to the club. But the club stayed without any major trophy for the second successive year and were second-placed to FC Barcelona in La Liga, behind their arch-rivals.

After moving from Flamengo to Real Madrid in 2018, Vinicius has turned into one of the club's biggest stars, having made 375 appearances for the club and scoring 128 goals, providing 100 assists across all competitions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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