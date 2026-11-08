Premier League clubs, Bayern Munich extend Diwali wishes to fans worldwide

Manchester [UK], November 8 (ANI): English football clubs Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, along with German giants FC Bayern Munich, took to social media on Sunday to extend Diwali greetings to their fans, wishing them happiness and prosperity on the festival of lights.

Manchester United, in an Instagram post, greeted supporters celebrating the festival in Manchester and across the world.

“To every Red celebrating Diwali across Manchester and around the world, we wish you a wonderful festival,” the club wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DfessxmFzjN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&psln=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==&srtk=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

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Manchester City also shared its festive wishes, saying, “Wishing all our fans a very Happy Diwali”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Dfdy0ZIuq7y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&cplk=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==&srtk=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Liverpool extended greetings through a post on X, writing, “Wishing everyone celebrating a very happy and joyous Diwali!“

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https://x.com/LFC/status/2119339136536764484?a=7pqfhpGVcf73Y2w7sNk&s=20

Chelsea also wished its supporters a happy and prosperous festival, posting, “Wishing our supporters who celebrate a happy and prosperous Diwali!“

https://x.com/ChelseaFC/status/2119346944883691720

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Meanwhile, FC Bayern Munich joined the celebrations by wishing its fans a Diwali filled with happiness, prosperity and light. The German club also showcased a special Diwali-themed jersey designed in collaboration with Indian artist Abhay Sehgal.

“This Diwali, tradition meets football. Wishing all our fans a Diwali filled with happiness, prosperity and light,” the club wrote in an X post.

https://x.com/FCBayernEN/status/2119387963347857635

The special edition jersey, created using traditional Indian craft techniques, including embroidery and block printing, celebrates the dreams of young footballers. It was unveiled to Bayern's first-team players, including Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry and Luis Díaz.

The festive messages from the clubs highlighted their outreach to supporters celebrating Diwali in India and across the world.

The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

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