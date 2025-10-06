London [UK], October 6 (ANI): Striker Erling Haaland's ninth-minute goal helped the Manchester City side to register a comfortable 1-0 win over Brentford in the ongoing Premier League 2025-26 season at the Gtech Community Stadium in West London on Sunday.

With this victory, the Blues moved to the fifth spot after winning four out of their seven matches in the league so far. The Manchester City football team is unbeaten in their last seven encounters across all competitions, winning five of them and two ended in a draw.

Speaking at the post-match press conference about his team's victory, the official website of Manchester City quoted manager Pep Guardiola as saying, "Yeah, away game, you win 1-0, you suffer. In the first half, we were at our best for many, many months, but we couldn't score more goals, which would have made the game a bit easier. We knew at half-time they would push more because the Premier League and everything is like that."

"They played more long balls and the wind, and it was much harder and the long throws - that guy, I don't know how he is [able to do that] and the corners we suffer, but the game was well played and we defended well because they didn't create many chances. In the first half, we created almost clear chances, much like we did in midweek against Monaco. I'm pleased for this month, and we are there and we are getting better and better, game by game," he added.

City's 1-0 win against Brentford took the manager Pep Guardiola to his 250th win in the Premier League. He joined the elite list alongside former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson (404 matches) and former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger (423 games). Guardiola completed this landmark in 359 games, which is 55 matches quicker than Ferguson.

Expressing views on his milestone, the manager admitted, "Thank you so much, it means a lot, otherwise you cannot take these accolades. It is an honour for me to be alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. I will invite them to a good dinner. Maybe not in Manchester - maybe a place with more sun - no, we do it in Manchester."

"It is an honour and a pleasure to be part of that in Premier League history, but of course I say thank you to the club and the players and all the staff I had because there are a lot of games and we did it quicker, faster, better and I'm really, really pleased. Let's go for 250 more," the 54-year-old concluded. (ANI)

