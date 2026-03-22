Premier League: Everton cruise past Chelsea; Liverpool slip again in top-four race

Liverpool [UK], March 22 (ANI): Everton delivered a commanding performance to secure a 3-0 victory over Chelsea, handing a significant blow to the Blues' Premier League top-four ambitions, while Liverpool's struggles continued with a 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

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At Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton were rewarded for a dominant display that exposed Chelsea's ongoing inconsistency under manager Liam Rosenior.

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The hosts set the tone early, pressing high and capitalising on defensive uncertainty, with Robert Sanchez fortunate to recover in time to deny Beto after hesitating on the ball.

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Everton's intent was clear, and they came close again when James Garner's precise effort was cleared off the line by Malo Gusto.

The breakthrough arrived just past the half-hour mark, as Garner threaded a perfectly weighted pass for Beto, who beat Sanchez and calmly lifted the ball into the net.

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Chelsea briefly threatened a response before the interval, but Jordan Pickford's sharp reflexes denied Enzo Fernandez from close range to preserve Everton's lead.

Chelsea attempted to respond after the restart with attacking changes, but Everton remained in control. Fernandez forced a save with a curling effort, yet it was the hosts who struck again.

A swift counter-attack saw Idrissa Gana Gueye set up Beto, whose powerful strike slipped through Sanchez to double the advantage.

The forward then played a role in the third goal, winning a header that allowed Iliman Ndiaye to cut inside and fire emphatically into the top corner, sealing an impressive victory for David Moyes' side.

The result moves Everton within touching distance of sixth place, while Chelsea's recent slump deepens following their midweek European disappointment.

Elsewhere, Liverpool's top-four push suffered another setback as they fell 2-1 to Brighton at the Amex Stadium. The visitors struggled to find rhythm, particularly after an early injury to Hugo Ekitike disrupted their plans.

Brighton took the lead through Danny Welbeck, who capitalised on a well-worked move to score his 11th league goal of the season.

Liverpool equalised following a defensive error, as Milos Kerkez pounced on a misplaced backpass to dink the ball over Bart Verbruggen. However, Brighton regained control in the second half, with Welbeck netting his second after a well-constructed move down the left.

Despite late efforts, Liverpool lacked cutting edge and failed to mount a sustained comeback, leaving them winless in five of their last six away league games. Brighton, meanwhile, continued their strong run of form, climbing into the top half and boosting their own European aspirations. (ANI)

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