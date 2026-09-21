London [UK], September 21 (ANI): Gameweek 5 of the 2026/27 Premier League season produced a host of statistical milestones, with Erling Haaland reaching another landmark, Brighton continuing their remarkable record against reigning champions and Manchester United involved in a record-breaking shooting contest.

Erling Haaland continued his prolific Premier League record by scoring in Manchester City's 5-3 win over Sunderland. The goal means Haaland has now scored against all 25 Premier League teams he has faced in the competition.

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The eight-goal thriller also produced one of the weekend's most unusual records. Sunderland's Brian Brobbey became only the fourth player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick against the team starting the day top of the table.

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Despite Brobbey's three goals, City secured all three points, with five goals coming in the first half alone, as per a press release.

-Brighton maintain remarkable record against champions

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Brighton & Hove Albion's 3-0 victory over Arsenal saw them beat the reigning Premier League champions at home for the third consecutive season.

Having previously defeated Manchester City and Liverpool, Brighton added Arsenal to the list this season.

The result also made Brighton the highest-scoring team in the Premier League this season, with 16 goals after five games, the most by a side at this stage since Manchester City scored 19 in 2022-23.

Pascal Groß has been central to that start, with three goals and three assists giving him six goal involvements, the most of any player in the Premier League this season.

-Isak already surpasses last season's tally

Liverpool's 1-0 win over Bournemouth saw Alexander Isak continue his strong start to the season.

With four goals in his opening five Premier League appearances, Isak has already surpassed his league tally from the entirety of last season, when he scored three goals in 14 appearances.

Liverpool have also kept three consecutive clean sheets, their best run since September 2024.

-Brentford make history against Chelsea

Brentford's 3-0 win over Chelsea saw them remain unbeaten through their opening five top-flight matches for the first time in the club's history.

The result also extended Brentford's remarkable Friday record. They have now played seven Premier League games on a Friday, winning six and drawing one, while conceding just one goal.

Chelsea's defeat also saw Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli become the first player born in 2010 to play in the Premier League, while also becoming Chelsea's first 16-year-old player in the competition.

-United involved in record shooting half

Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Fulham produced a remarkable attacking statistic, with 26 shots in the first half alone, despite neither side scoring before half-time.

It was the most shots in the opening half of a Premier League game with no goals scored on record since 2003-04.

Manchester United finished with 29 shots overall but remain on just five points after five league games.

PREMIER LEAGUE GAMEWEEK 5: BY THE NUMBERS

- 25 – Erling Haaland has now scored against all 25 Premier League teams he has faced.

- 16 – Brighton & Hove Albion have scored 16 goals after five games, making them the highest-scoring team in the Premier League this season.

- 8 – Goals scored in Manchester City’s 5-3 victory over Sunderland, including five in the first half.

- 4 – Alexander Isak’s Premier League goals in his opening five games for Liverpool, already surpassing his league tally from the entirety of last season.

- 3 – Consecutive Premier League clean sheets for Liverpool, their best run since September 2024.

- 3 – Consecutive seasons in which Brighton have beaten the reigning Premier League champions at home.

- 3 – Goals scored by Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey, making him only the fourth player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick against the team starting the day top of the table.

- 26 – First-half shots in Fulham v Manchester United, the most in a Premier League game with no goals scored in the opening half on record since 2003-04.

- 2010 – The birth year of Chelsea debutant Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli, who became the first player born in 2010 to appear in the Premier League.

- 100 – Coventry City’s Premier League wins following their 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, their first in the competition since April 2001. (ANI)

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