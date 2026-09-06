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Home / Sports / Premier League: Late drama at Hill Dickinson Stadium as Everton hold Manchester United to 2-2 draw

Premier League: Late drama at Hill Dickinson Stadium as Everton hold Manchester United to 2-2 draw

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ANI
Updated At : 09:17 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Liverpool [UK], September 6 (ANI): Everton produced a dramatic late comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Manchester United, with debutant Ainsley Maitland-Niles scoring a stunning stoppage-time equaliser at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Manchester United appeared set to claim all three points after goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, but Everton continued to fight until the final whistle as Maitland-Niles' long-range strike in the sixth minute of added time rescued a point for the hosts.

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The result helped Everton maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season, while Manchester United missed out on a victory despite twice taking the lead.

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United started brightly, with Luke Shaw creating an early chance when his cross was met by Mbeumo, whose header fell to Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder's volley, however, struck the crossbar with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford beaten.

Matheus Cunha also came close after connecting with Marcus Rashford's pullback but failed to find the target. Everton grew into the contest and ended the first half strongly, with Thierno Barry heading narrowly over the bar.

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United came out aggressively after the break and took the lead within a minute of the restart. Kobbie Mainoo found Mbeumo on the right, and the Cameroon international cut inside before curling a brilliant effort into the far corner to make it 1-0.

The visitors continued to threaten on counter-attacks, but Everton goalkeeper Pickford and defender James Tarkowski kept them at bay.

Everton eventually found the equaliser in the 83rd minute after United failed to clear their lines. Hayden Hackney set up Tyrique George, who fired a powerful finish into the top corner.

United responded quickly, with substitute Benjamin Sesko heading in Shaw's cross in the 88th minute to restore their lead.

However, Everton had the final say. In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Noussair Mazraoui's attempted clearance fell to Maitland-Niles, who struck a first-time effort from distance that flew past goalkeeper Senne Lammens to secure a memorable draw.

The result leaves Everton in eighth place with five points, while Manchester United sit 11th with four points. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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