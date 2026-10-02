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Home / Sports / Premier League launches first-of-its-kind ‘Premier League Park’ in Delhi

Premier League launches first-of-its-kind ‘Premier League Park’ in Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 07:17 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Premier League has launched 'Premier League Park', a first-of-its-kind destination in India, in Chattarpur, New Delhi, with the facility aiming to bring the football community closer to the Premier League by creating more opportunities to watch, play and experience the game.

A year-round calendar of fan engagement initiatives includes football tournaments and screenings, establishing the venue as a hub for football fans and players in NCR.

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With football forming the core of the PL Park experience, the venue features two seven-a-side pitches and a dedicated events and social area. The venue, developed and operated by GoalTech Innovation India Pvt. Ltd. (through the Claygrounds brand), also features pickleball and padel courts, as well as Premier League partner experiences, bringing together a wider mix of sports, entertainment and leisure activities.

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Together, these facilities create a destination that will offer new ways for existing and new fans to connect with the League and football as a whole.

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Premier League India Managing Director Hrishikesh Shende said: “India's Premier League fans are among the most passionate anywhere, and that community keeps growing each season. PL Park brings the League closer to them with a dedicated place to celebrate, experience and share their passion for the Premier League.”

The opening of Premier League Park further reinforces the League’s long-term commitment to India, building on nearly two decades of investment in football in the country. It follows the opening of the Mumbai office in April 2025, which established a permanent presence and strengthened engagement with fans, broadcast partner JioStar and football stakeholders. Premier League Park builds on this growing presence by providing a dedicated venue for fans to experience and engage with Premier League football throughout the year. (ANI).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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