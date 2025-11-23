DT
Premier League: Man City suffers defeat at St James Park, loses 2-1 to Newcastle; Liverpool falls into bottom half

Premier League: Man City suffers defeat at St James Park, loses 2-1 to Newcastle; Liverpool falls into bottom half

ANI
Updated At : 01:30 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
Newcastle [UK], November 23 (ANI): Manchester City missed out on a chance to top the table, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at St James Park.

In the match that ended late Saturday night, the multi-time Premier League champions conceded a goal by Harvey Barnes, his second, in the 70th minute, which proved to be a match-winning strike.

This was Magpies' first Premier League win over Man City since January 2019, as per Sky Sports.

For the first 63 minutes of the match, there were chances after chances for both teams to score, but it was Barnes who broke the deadlock, slipped through by Bruno Guimaraes, and he beat Gianluigi Donnarumma with a clinical finish through a packed box.

Ruben Dias levelled the scoreline with a strike of his own in the 68th minute, but just two minutes later, Barnes found the net again. Nick Woltemade's header found Guimaraes at the back post, and the latter's effort hit the bar and landed near Barnes, who fired an easy close-range goal to put Newcastle

Woltemade's header found Guimaraes at the back post. His own effort hit the underside of the bar before landing for the goalscorer. It was then a close-range finish from Barnes to put Newcastle back in front.

The scoreline did not change until the end, leaving City in third place with 22 points after 12 matches, having won seven, drawn one and lost four. Newcastle is in 14th spot, having won four, drawn three and lost five, with 15 points.

Earlier, Liverpool found themselves in the bottom half of the points table after a 0-3 loss to Nottingham Forest in their home territory of Anfield, with Murillo (33rd minute), Nicolo Savona (46th minute), and Morgan Gibbs-White (78th minute) producing a trio of goals which handed the defending champions their sixth loss of the season. At the 11th spot, they have won and lost six each, with 18 points to their name.

Also, Chelsea moved into second place in the table with a 2-0 win over Burnley, with Pedro Neto (37th minute) and Enzo Fernandez (88th minute) bringing the Blues three points closer to table-toppers Arsenal (26 points). Chelsea is in second with 23 points, having won seven, lost three and drawn two. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

