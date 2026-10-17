Premier League: Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool secure wins

Manchester [UK], October 17 (ANI): Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool continued their solid Premier League runs with wins on an action-packed Saturday.

At Etihad Stadium, Manchester City played out a 3-2 thriller against Ipswich Town, while Chelsea entered top four with a 2-0 win over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Brentford led against Liverpool at the first half, but the Premier League giants served the world a reminder of their pedigree and skillset with two goals in the second half, as per Sky Sports.

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-Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

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Manchester City continued their run on top with a sensational win over Ipswich, with Erling Haaland scoring a brace and taking his seasonal goal tally to 12. He is also the fastest of any player in the Premier League to reach 100 non-penalty goals, and the superstar was later denied a hat-trick due to VAR.

It was Phil Foden who put City in front, benefitting from some magic by Jeremy Doku, beating Christian Walton with a low finish. In the 21st minute, Daizen Maeda levelled the scores, beating Gianluigi Donnarumma with a low finish.

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In the 34th minute, the 'Inevitable' Haaland struck, with Mateo Kovacic gliding down the right side of the box and clipping a ball to the Norway superstar to head home and give Man City a lead.

At the half-time, Man City led by 2-1. In the 56th minute, Nico O'Reilly missed a chance to double City's lead as his header was off the target. However, just 13 minutes later, Iliman Ndiaye slid the ball to Haaland who wasted no time in guiding the ball past Walton.

However, the multi-time Premier League champions had a scare, with Zian Flemming converting a penalty in the 90th minute to take the scoreline to 3-2. However, Enzo Maresca came out of the match as a history-maker, becoming the first Premier League manager to win his first seven games in charge.

With seven wins in seven, Man City have 21 points, six points clear of second-placed Arsenal (five wins and a loss).

-Brentford vs Liverpool

Shifting the focus to GTech Community Stadium, things got really chaotic towards the first-half whistle. After 40-odd seconds without a goal, Keane Lewis-Potter put Brentford in front to the delight of home fans with a header past Alisson following a cross from Thiago. This came just moments after Liverpool were denied a penalty, with Dango Ouattara deemed to have touched the ball while making a challenge to The Reds' star Mac Allister.

Yehor Yarmoliuk headbutted Jeremy Jacquet during half-time stoppage time, and he was sent off by the officials for violent conduct.

In the 62nd minute, Liverpool finally scored, with Victor Munoz latching onto a through ball from Florian Wirtz. However, just moments later, Alexander Isak, returning after a thigh injury, gave Liverpool a lead in the 70th minute. Thiago missed a chance to give Brentford hope, failing to score from close range.

Janelt was shown a second yellow card during stoppage time for a foul on Liverpool substitute Rio Ngumoha, bringing down Brentford to nine men.

Liverpool climbed to fifth, winning three, drawing three and having lost just one, while Brentford slipped one spot with two losses, four draws and a loss.

-Everton vs Chelsea

Everton, who had so far been unbeaten in the competition, had some chances in the first half, but striker Thierno Barry headed the ball straight into the arms of Emi Martinez, who later stopped his former Aston Villa teammate Jack Grealish's fine volley from getting converted into a goal.

Chelsea had some scary moments in the second half as Morgan Rogers, already having booked once, was spared punishment after a challenge against James Garner. Garner was frustrated by lack of action but the VAR check upheld the on-field decision.

Also, Emi was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, stretchered in the second half after a nasty collision with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

Pedro Neto delivered the first goal for Chelsea in the 46th minute, with the ball squeezing past James Pickford. In the 90th minute, he scored a brace, picking up a loose ball after Henderson's free kick and taking home three points for his side.

Chelsea is in fourth spot with four wins, a draw and two losses, while Everton is at seventh, with two wins, four draws and their first loss. (ANI)

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