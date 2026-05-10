Premier League: Manchester City keep title hopes alive with 3-0 win over Brentford

Manchester [UK], May 10 (ANI): Manchester City kept themselves alive in the race for the Premier League title, downing Brentford 3-0 at their home ground of Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

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Jeremy Doku, who had scored a brace in a 3-3 draw against Everton in the previous match that handed Arsenal an edge in the Premiership race, produced another marvellous performance alongside star striker Erling Haaland, with his side just three points short of overtaking Arsenal. Man City has 74 points while Arsenal has 76, with both clubs having three matches each to go.

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A sensational strike by Doku gave City the lead in the 60th minute, as per the Premier League's official website. It was Haaland's 26th goal of the season, to go with eight assists, in the 75th minute that put City in complete command.

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Later, he assisted Omar Marmoush, making it 3-0 in stoppage time to the delight of home fans. Brentford is in eighth spot in the table with 51 points.

Manchester United played out a goalless draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Having already qualified for the UEFA Champions League, United aimed for a win, only to be held back by a spirited Sunderland, who are in 12th spot in the points table with 48 points.

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Liverpool's UEFA Champions League spot confirmation will have to wait as they were without Mo Salah in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Anfield. A sixth-minute strike from Gravenberch left The Blues staring at their seventh successive loss, their worst-ever streak. But in the 35th minute, a free kick from Enzo Fernandez made Liverpool safe.

Cole Palmer and Curtis Jones's goals were ruled out due to offside at either end in the second half, while Liverpool also hit the woodwork twice. With just two matches left, Liverpool (59 points in 36 matches) needs a win to keep away from their immediate competition, Aston Villa (58 points), away from the UCL, with the latter having three games left.

Chelsea are in ninth with 49 points. (ANI)

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