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Home / Sports / Premier League: Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-2, confirm UEFA CL spot

Premier League: Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-2, confirm UEFA CL spot

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ANI
Updated At : 11:15 PM May 03, 2026 IST
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Manchester [UK], May 3 (ANI): An epic 77th-minute winner from Kobbie Mainoo helped Manchester United overcome a fightback from Liverpool, securing a 3-2 win at Old Trafford in their Premier League match on Sunday.

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Sitting in third place, Manchester United has confirmed its spot for the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool sits in the fourth spot, with plenty to do.

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A left-footed shot from Matheus Cunha off the back of Alexis Mac Allister and beyond Freddie Woodman gave The Red Devils an early lead in the sixth minute.

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Later in the 14th over, Benjamin Sesko doubled the lead after Bruno Fernandes' centre was pushed his way by Woodman.

However, in the second half, Liverpool started making inroads, with Dominik Szoboszlai (47th minute) and Cody Gakpo (56th minute) scoring goals in quick succession and levelling the scoreline.

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In the 77th minute, the ball fell to Mainoo, who was at the edge of the box, and he fired a fiery finish past Woodman to win the match for United.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mainoo spoke of interim head coach Michael Carrick's impact and his goal.

On the team's win, he said, "To turn it around the way we have done, it is a credit to the players and the manager. We are just looking forward and still need to finish the season strong. We want to just keep on winning and winning."

He spoke highly of Carrick's impact, the confidence he has shown in players, saying, "You want to follow him and fight for him. That is what we showed today."

On his goal, he said: "I have not been around the goals too much, but happy to be around it in this game, such a special occasion and special fixture." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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