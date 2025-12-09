DT
PT
Home / Sports / Premier League: Manchester United defeats Wolverhampton Wanderers, moves up to sixth spot

ANI
Updated At : 09:10 AM Dec 09, 2025 IST
Wolverhampton [UK], December 9 (ANI): Manchester United climbed to sixth in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 victory over bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Tuesday, as per Sky Sports.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring before Wolves equalised through Jean-Ricner Bellegarde just before half-time. Despite the setback, United dominated the second half. Bryan Mbeumo restored the lead, Mason Mount added a third after a clever pass from Fernandes, and the captain later made it 4-1 from the penalty spot.

Wolves struggled throughout and remain 13 points from safety. Their only bright moment was Bellegarde's goal, but defensive errors repeatedly cost them.

For United, this win marks back-to-back away victories in the league and moves them firmly into the top six, while Wolves' survival hopes look weak.

Notably, many Wolves fans missed the first 15 minutes of the match to protest the club's ownership.

After the match, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, while speaking to Sky Sports, said he was pleased with the team's progress, noting that they created far more chances and dangerous situations compared with last season. Despite scoring four goals, he said their improvement wasn't just about being more clinical but about overall growth in their attacking play.

"We scored four but had a lot of shots. I cannot make that connection with being more clinical. We improved a lot. If you compare last season and this season, we are creating so much more chances and scoring more goals and having more real situations of danger. I am really pleased with that," he said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Wolves manager Rob Edwards acknowledged fans' frustration over the team's poor form but said he can't control the protests.

"I get the anger and the frustration completely. They haven't seen their side win in ages. If I was a supporter I'd be angry myself because we all want to see our team competing, and at the moment, we aren't doing that. I can't control that [about whether the protests will continue]. I can only look after the team and try to help build some confidence and belief. They are the only things I can concentrate on," Edwards said as quoted by Sky Sports. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

