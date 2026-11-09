Premier League: Manchester United stage stunning late comeback to snatch 4-4 draw against Aston Villa

London [UK], November 9 (ANI): Manchester United staged a remarkable late comeback to secure a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, with Patrick Dorgu and Joshua Zirkzee scoring in second-half stoppage time after the hosts had twice recovered from two goals down in a thrilling Premier League encounter.

United, who had slipped into the relegation zone following Nottingham Forest's 3-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday, endured a disastrous start as Alysson opened the scoring for Villa just 59 seconds into the match. Nicolas Jackson doubled the visitors' advantage within four minutes, capitalising on a rebound after goalkeeper Senne Lammens failed to hold Alysson's effort.

However, United fought back before the break, with Bruno Fernandes converting a penalty in the 16th minute after Boubacar Kamara fouled Matheus Cunha. Youri Tielemans then brought the hosts level in the 44th minute, finishing with his left foot after being set up by Noussair Mazraoui.

Villa restored their advantage shortly after the restart, with John McGinn converting a penalty in the 48th minute after Alysson was fouled by Diogo Dalot. Leon Goretzka extended Villa's lead to 4-2 in the 53rd minute, firing into an unguarded goal after Leny Yoro's header from McGinn's free-kick struck the crossbar.

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United continued to push for a response, with Mason Mount hitting the woodwork after coming on as a substitute.

The hosts eventually found their way back into the contest in the second minute of stoppage time when substitute Joshua Zirkzee finished Patrick Dorgu's cross to make it 4-3.

Dorgu then completed United's dramatic comeback, rising highest inside a crowded six-yard box to head home the equaliser and secure a share of the points.

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Despite the late fightback, United will remain in the relegation zone during the international break, sitting 18th, one point above bottom-placed Crystal Palace. Aston Villa, meanwhile, occupy 10th place in the standings. (ANI)

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