Premier League race poised for shift at the Etihad

Manchester City host Arsenal on Sunday in what could prove to be the defining match of this Premier League season, with the title race suddenly alive again after weeks of looking settled.

Arsenal still sit top with 70 points from 32 matches, but their recent dip in form has shifted the momentum. Mikel Arteta’s side have won just once in their last five games in all competitions and arrive at the Etihad after a damaging home defeat to Bournemouth. A title charge that once looked comfortable is now under real pressure.

City, in contrast, are peaking at the right time. Pep Guardiola’s side are second with 64 points from 31 games and have found rhythm with wins over Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal in recent weeks. With a game in hand, they know a victory here could completely reshape the race.

The equation is simple but high stakes. If City win, the gap could be cut to three points and potentially overturned within days. If Arsenal respond, they restore control and move a step closer to ending a 22-year wait for the title. Even a draw keeps the balance tilted slightly in Arsenal’s favour, though it would still leave the door open.

Beyond the numbers, the contrast in approach adds another layer. City’s attacking strength, led by Erling Haaland and supported by an in-form forward line, will test an Arsenal defence that has shown signs of vulnerability in recent weeks. At the same time, Arsenal’s threat from set-pieces and structured build-up remains one of the most effective in the league.

History also looms large. City have dominated this fixture at home for over a decade, while Arsenal have struggled in recent run-ins under pressure.

With both teams aware of what is at stake, this is more than just a match. It is a test of control, belief and timing, with the destination of the title likely to become much clearer by full-time.