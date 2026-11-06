London [UK], November 6 (ANI): Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has acknowledged his team’s defensive struggles, insisting that conceding fewer goals will be crucial as they look to maintain their strong start to the Premier League season.

Chelsea have collected 16 points from nine matches and are fourth in the standings. While they have scored 19 goals in the campaign, their defensive record remains an area of concern, having conceded 15 goals in the same period, according to a press release from the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Alonso admitted that there was no single reason behind Chelsea’s defensive shortcomings but expressed confidence that the team could address the issue through better organisation and collective responsibility.

"There isn't just one reason behind our defence conceding a lot of goals, but for sure it's one area we are determined to do better in, and I think we will. We are in that process and developing, but we need to compete and know that conceding fewer goals is a must. We have been working on our shape and our positioning without the ball. A lot of the goals we have conceded have come from small mistakes, not from the opposition cutting us open. That is a positive, because it means the problem is fixable,” Alonso said in an interview shared by JioStar.

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“We need to be more compact as a unit, win our duels, and make better decisions in the final third. The players know this, and they are taking responsibility. Defending is not just about the back four. It starts from the front, with how we press and how we track back. It's probably impossible not to concede at all, but to concede less is very possible. Once we get that right across the whole team, the clean sheets will come,” he added.

Chelsea will next face Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday, with live action available on JioHotstar and Star Sports, as Alonso’s side look to continue their push towards the top of the standings while addressing their defensive concerns.

Alonso also identified Cole Palmer’s role as a central attacking midfielder, explaining how the England international’s positioning and contribution on and off the ball can benefit Chelsea.

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“For me, the best position for Cole Palmer is that of a central attacking midfielder. When Cole gets the ball behind the forwards and in front of the last line of defence, he's able to play the last pass, to have the last dribble, to score goals, to make the runs. Between the lines is where he hurts teams the most. He can receive the ball on the half-turn, take out two or three defenders with one pass, and also arrive in the box at the right time. That is a rare quality. So, we need to get him in the right positions," he said.

"We have to make sure the midfielders and defenders find him in those areas quickly, because once he is on the ball in that space, he is very hard to stop. For sure, the front line is strong, but we need to build stability from behind and have that solid area to reach the attacking players, and that is what Cole provides us. He also works hard off the ball, which is important for the balance of the team. He is not just a player who creates. He also helps us defensively by closing down spaces and linking the play,” he added.

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The Chelsea manager also stressed the importance of balancing attacking freedom with tactical discipline, highlighting the contribution expected from his forward players in maintaining the team’s overall structure.

“It's not just about giving the freedom to attack. It's about having that freedom while also having discipline. Once you have the discipline, you can have the freedom to play, because you need to understand what the team needs. The attackers play a big role in the team. They are key players, and whenever they are enjoying their game, we play better, and we have a better chance to win. But it's not just about having chaotic freedom. There is instruction, there is control. There are players who give stability, and there are players who create these different things. Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Joao Pedro and Estevao, we need these players,” Alonso said in an interview shared by JioStar.

The Chelsea manager further underlined the competitive demands of the Premier League, pointing out that the quality across the division leaves little room for complacency and requires consistent preparation.

“The Premier League is a really demanding competition, for sure. I knew about it before joining Chelsea, but once you experience it, you see the level of all the teams and all the players, and how challenging each game is. There are no easy fixtures in this league. Every week you face a different test, whether it is a team fighting for the title or one fighting to stay up. That makes us demand a lot from ourselves and prepare for each game with full focus. You cannot switch off for a moment, because the quality across the league will punish you. That is the beauty of English football,” Alonso concluded. (ANI)

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