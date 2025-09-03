"Preparation nothing short of exceptional": Coach Dharmendra Singh Yadav confident as Indian boxers gear up for World Championships 2025

Sheffield [UK], September 3 (ANI): Indian men's boxing coach Dharmendra Singh Yadav expressed immense confidence ahead of the inaugural World Boxing Championships 2025, set to be held from September 4 to 14 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Yadav lauded the team's preparation in Sheffield, calling it "nothing short of exceptional," and highlighted the perfect blend of experienced podium finishers and promising young talents ready to make their mark on the global stage. The Indian boxers are set to face some of the world's top pugilists across multiple weight categories, fully prepared to take on every challenge the tournament presents, as per a release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

"Our preparation in Sheffield has been nothing short of exceptional. This team is a powerful mix of seasoned campaigners who have stood on the podium before, and a new wave of incredibly talented young boxers who are ready to make their mark. The belief we have in this group is absolute, and we are fully prepared for every challenge the World Championships will throw at us," Dharmendra Singh Yadav said, coach of the men's team, as quoted from a release by BFI.

Chandralal, coach of the women's team, added, "The dedication and hard work I've seen from this team are truly inspiring. We've done the work, we've laid the groundwork, and now we are ready to showcase the true fighting spirit of Indian women's boxing."

Led by the likes of Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain and World Champions Nikhat Zareen, twenty Indian boxers will go head-to-head against some of the globe's top pugilists in as many categories. The biennial Championships will bring together the finest amateur boxers from across the world, with India heading in top form after collecting 17 medals from the World Boxing Cups in Brazil and Kazakhstan earlier this year.

India enters the tournament with strong momentum, building on remarkable performances at recent international competitions. At the World Boxing Cup in Brazil, India's contingent delivered six medals, with Hitesh bagging a gold and Abhinash Jamwal a silver, alongside four bronze medals. This international success continued at the World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan, where India's consistency and depth both shone as the contingent picked up 11 more medals, including three golds. The country's ability to compete successfully across all categories was also on display as Nupur Sheoran clinched gold in the heavyweight division.

The Indian squad for the World Boxing Championships is fortified by the presence of Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) and two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen (51 kg), who bring a formidable blend of experience, technical mastery, and global exposure to the team, comprised of accomplished medal-winning athletes Hitesh (70 kg), Abhinash (65 kg), Nupur (80+ kg), Pooja Rani (80 kg), Minakshi (48 kg), Sakshi (54 kg), Jaismine (57 kg), Sanju (60 kg), Neeraj Phogat (65 kg), and T. Sanamacha Chanu (70 kg).

The squad is further reinforced by emerging male talents Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50 kg), Pawan Bartwal (55 kg), Sachin (60 kg), Sumit (75 kg), Lakshya Chahar (80 kg), Jugnoo (85 kg), Harsh Choudhary (90 kg), and Narender (90+ kg), underscoring India's formidable presence and versatility across all weight categories.

All athletes completed a high-intensity training camp in Sheffield from August 18 to September 1, 2025, under the guidance of the head coaches, as well as coaches Oinam Geeta Chanu, Leishangthem Radia Devi, Mohammed Aitesamuddin, Abhishek Sah, Torak Kharpran, and Jaisingh Dyandev Patil, with physiotherapists Sumya Jyoti Halder and Alok Kumar, and doctor Yesha Vijaykumar Patel ensuring optimal fitness and well-being. The camp focused on fine-tuning techniques, sharpening strategies, and preparing the boxers to face the world's best. With champions and medal contenders in every weight division, India enters the Championships on top form, ready to compete at the highest level and highlight the depth, versatility, and global competitiveness of its talent. (ANI)

