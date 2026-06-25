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Home / Sports / "Preparations start immediately": Indian Fencer Tejas Manoj Patil on upcoming World Championship

"Preparations start immediately": Indian Fencer Tejas Manoj Patil on upcoming World Championship

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ANI
Updated At : 08:33 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Indian fencer Tejas Manoj Patil has turned his attention to the upcoming World Championship and Commonwealth Games after the Indian men's foil fencing team secured qualification for the 2026 Asian Games.

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Speaking to ANI following the qualification achievement, Patil said his immediate focus would be on preparing for the major international events scheduled in the coming months.

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"I will try to perform well at the World Championship. World Championship is next month, and the Commonwealth Games are the month after that... I will start preparations for these immediately after this competition ends," Patil told ANI.

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The competitive action at the 26th Asian Senior Fencing Championship reached its absolute peak on the final day at Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday, with the last two team titles decided in intense clashes on the pistes, according to a release.

Host nation India showed clear technical growth and marked a monumental developmental step forward while matching up against Asia's elite, deeply seasoned Olympic-cycle structures.

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In the Men's Foil Team category, the local rotation of Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh, Tejas Manoj Patil, and Aditya relied on rapid blade-work and close-quarter infighting. Backed by an electric home crowd, they minimised unforced errors and stayed highly competitive in their middle-relay blocks against world-class opposition to secure an impressive 8th position, locking in a direct qualification spot for the upcoming Asian Games.

Meanwhile, the Women's Épee Team of Prachi Lohan, Taniksha Khatri, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari, and Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer brought immense tactical grit to the strip. Building on individual baselines, the local foursome successfully managed the clock and distance against towering continental units to show outstanding structural resilience and lock down a solid 9th-place ranking. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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