DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / "Preparing for World Championships in September": Avinash Sable after Asian Athletics Championship success

"Preparing for World Championships in September": Avinash Sable after Asian Athletics Championship success

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:05 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

By Vipul Kashyap

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): Following the Asian Athletics Championship 2025 success at Gumi, South Korea, Olympian Avinash Sable said that he is now preparing himself for the upcoming World Championship, which will take place later this year in September.

Sable spoke to ANI at the newly opened Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Sable said, "It's been 7-8 months since I took a break after the Olympics. I have focused on what I thought would be good in the Olympics. Right now, I am preparing for the World Championships in September. I have participated in 2-3 competitions this season. Right now, I am focusing on going to the main speed. I want to target the World Championships."

During the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 at Gumi, Avinash Sable and Jyothi Yarraji secured the gold medal in the men's 3000 m steeplechase and women's 100 m hurdle events, respectively, while the Indian women's team also defended their 4x400m relay title, as per Olympics.com.

Advertisement

Sable, who secured the silver medal in the Asian Athletics Championships 2019, secured the gold six years later with a season's best timing of 8:20.92, with the rest of the podium completed by Japan's Yutaro Niinae (8:24.41) and Qatar's Zakaria Elahlaami (8:27.12).

The current Asian Games champion, Sable, is the first Indian to secure a 3000 m men's steeplechase gold at the Asian Athletics Championships after 36 years, with the first being the Arjuna Award recipient Deena Ram back in 1989.

Jyothi backed the second gold of the day, successfully defending her women's 100m hurdles title by clocking a new championship record time of 12.96 seconds. The second and third spots were taken by Japan's Yumi Tanaka and China's Wu Yanni with the times of 13.07 (.061) and 13.07(.068), respectively. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts