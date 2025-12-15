DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / President Droupadi Murmu congratulates India's Squash team on maiden World Cup win

President Droupadi Murmu congratulates India's Squash team on maiden World Cup win

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:50 PM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated the Indian Squash team for winning the maiden Squash World Cup. The President hailed the Indian side for defeating the top-seeded team, Hong Kong, in the final and winning the semifinal against Egypt, which had won the Cup twice in recent years.

Advertisement

"Heartiest congratulations to India's squash team which won the Squash World Cup for the first time. The team, comprising women and men, has done India proud with its superlative performance, defeating the top-seeded team Hong Kong in the final and winning the semifinal against Egypt which had won the Cup twice in recent years. I wish Indian squash a very bright future ahead," Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded Team India for winning their maiden Squash World Cup and said that their will inspire future generations.

Advertisement

India secured their first-ever World Cup title by defeating top-seeded Hong Kong 3-0 in Chennai on Sunday. This triumph marked a significant milestone for India in the Squash World Cup, surpassing their previous best of a bronze medal in the 2023 edition.

"Congratulations to Team India on winning the first-ever Squash World Cup, scripting a glorious history for the nation. The display of your indomitable sporting prowess with which you defeated even the most formidable opponents will become the inspiration for our new talents," Amit Shah said on X.

Advertisement

The Indian team displayed remarkable dominance throughout the World Cup tournament, remaining unbeaten on their path to the title. During the group stage, they secured 4-0 wins over Switzerland and Brazil, followed by a 3-0 victory against South Africa in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, they stunned the defending two-time champions, Egypt, with another 3-0 win.

In the final against Hong Kong on Sunday, veteran Joshna Chinnappa, ranked 79th, kicked off India's campaign with a 3-1 win over world number 37 Lee Ka Yi (7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1) in the opening women's singles match. India's top-ranked men's singles player, Abhay Singh, world number 29, extended the lead with a 3-0 triumph over world number 42 Alex Lau (7-1, 7-4, 7-4) in just 19 minutes.

Seventeen-year-old Anahat Singh capped off the historic performance with a 3-0 win against world number 31 Tomato Ho (7-2, 7-2, 7-5), completing a clean sweep for India without needing national champion Velavan Senthilkumar to take the court.

Notably, squash is all set to make its Olympic debut at LA 2028. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts