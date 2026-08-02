DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / President Droupadi Murmu flags off PBG Soldierathon at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu flags off PBG Soldierathon at Rashtrapati Bhavan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:03 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday flagged off the PBG Soldierathon at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, an initiative aimed at strengthening the bond between civilians and the Armed Forces.

Advertisement

General (Dr) VK Singh, Governor of Mizoram and patron of the initiative, was also present at the ceremony.

Advertisement

"President Droupadi Murmu flagged off the PBG Soldierathon at a ceremony held at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of General (Dr) VK Singh, Governor of Mizoram, who is the patron of the initiative," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The event serves as a platform to strengthen the bond between civilians and the Armed Forces, guided by the vision of "Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers", it said.

"The Soldierathon serves as a unique platform to strengthen the bond between civilians and the Armed Forces, guided by the vision of 'Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers'," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Advertisement

Centred on the theme 'Supporting Real Heroes - the Armed Forces of India,' the event pays tribute to the dedication, courage and sacrifice of our soldiers while encouraging citizens to express their solidarity with them through active participation," the post added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts