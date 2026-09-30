President Droupadi Murmu hails Indian archers after double gold triumph at Asian Games 2026

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian archers Chikitha Taniparthi, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam after their gold medal-winning performances in the archery events at the Asian Games 2026.

Taking to X, the official handle of the President of India, lauded the archers for their skill, accuracy and teamwork following their triumphs in the compound mixed team and women's compound team events.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav on winning the Gold Medal in the Compound Mixed Archery Team event at the Asian Games 2026! With every arrow finding its mark, you have combined accuracy and consistency to deliver a superb performance. A magnificent display of skill and determination!" the official X handle of the President of India wrote.

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Heartiest congratulations to Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav on winning the Gold Medal in the Compound Mixed Archery Team event at the Asian Games 2026! With every arrow finding its mark, you have combined accuracy and consistency to deliver a superb performance. A… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 30, 2026

In another post, the President's official handle congratulated the women's compound archery team comprising Taniparthi Chikitha, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam for their gold medal-winning effort.

"Heartiest congratulations to Taniparthi Chikitha, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s Compound Archery Team event at the Asian Games 2026! Your exceptional precision, composure and teamwork have made the nation proud. May this memorable achievement inspire you to reach many more milestones," it said.

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Heartiest congratulations to Taniparthi Chikitha, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s Compound Archery Team event at the Asian Games 2026! Your exceptional precision, composure and teamwork have made the nation proud. May this… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 30, 2026

Meanwhile, India enjoyed a successful day at the Asian Games 2026, with shooting and archery adding gold medals to the country's tally, while boxing and squash also delivered strong performances.

In shooting, Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai clinched the gold medal in the trap mixed team event after winning the final. India had earlier qualified for the trap mixed team final.

In archery, India secured two gold medals. Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi defeated South Korea in a thrilling shoot-off to win the compound mixed team gold medal. The victory also secured an LA28 Olympics quota for India in the event.

The women's compound archery team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated China 238-234 to claim the gold medal. India also defeated South Korea 234-233 in the semifinal and later beat South Korea in the compound mixed team final. The men's compound team advanced to the semifinal after defeating South Korea.

In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain defeated Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 in the women's 75kg semifinal to enter the gold medal bout. Priya lost to China's Yang Chengyu in the women's 60kg semifinal, securing a bronze medal.

In squash, India's women's team confirmed a medal after defeating Singapore 2-0 in the quarterfinal. Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh won their respective singles matches to help India progress.

In wrestling, Sunil Kumar defeated Tajikistan's Mohammad Sultanzoda 9-0 in the men's Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinal before losing to Japan's Taizo Yoshida in the semifinal. He will compete in the bronze medal bout. Nisha Dahiya lost in the women's freestyle 68kg round of 16 and later suffered defeat in the repechage round.

In canoe slalom, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod finished sixth in the men's kayak single final, while Pallavi Jagtap was disqualified in the women's canoe single final.

In tennis, Dhakshineshwar Suresh lost to Tseng Chun-hsin in the men's singles third round.

In cycling, Keerthy Rangaswamy Chikka progressed to the women's keirin semifinal after advancing through repechage, while Sarita Kumari was eliminated. In men's sprint, Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham finished 15th and 14th in qualification before being eliminated in the Round of 16 repechages.

In judo, Asmita Dey lost to Kazakhstan's Abiba Abu Zhakynova by ippon in the women's 48kg quarterfinal.

In sepaktakraw, India's men's team defeated Laos 2-0 in the quadrant group stage, while the women's team lost 0-2 to Vietnam in Group A. (ANI)

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