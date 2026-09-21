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Home / Sports / President Droupadi Murmu hails Rudrankksh, Parth and Himanshu for Asian Games shooting silver

President Droupadi Murmu hails Rudrankksh, Parth and Himanshu for Asian Games shooting silver

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ANI
Updated At : 10:22 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian shooters Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Parth Rakesh Mane and Himanshu Dhillon after the trio secured the silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games 2026.

India's medal run in shooting continued as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon secured a silver medal in the men's 10 m air rifle team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. Team India managed a silver with a score of 1890.1, short of first-place China's 1899.0. The bronze medal went to South Korea, with a score of 1841.4.

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The official handle of the President of India extended its wishes to the Indian shooters for their performance on X.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Parth Rakesh Mane and Himanshu Dhillon on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your precision and outstanding performance have brought great pride to the nation. My best wishes for many more laurels ahead," the post read.

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the shooting trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Rakesh Mane and Himanshu Dhillon for securing a silver in the men's 10 m air rifle team event.

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Posting on X, Mandaviya wrote, "Another Silver for Bharat! Many congratulations to Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Parth Rakesh Mane and Himanshu Dhillon on securing the Silver Medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team event at the #AsianGames2026. #Cheer4Bharat."

India enjoyed a strong day at the Asian Games 2026, securing three medals across shooting and mixed martial arts, while athletes also progressed to finals in swimming and registered wins in boxing, soft tennis and table tennis.

In shooting, Himanshu won silver and Rudrankksh secured bronze in the men's 10m air rifle individual final. Earlier, Rudrankksh and Himanshu had qualified for the final after finishing third and seventh respectively, while Parth Mane finished 11th. The Indian trio had also won silver in the team event.

In mixed martial arts, Suchika Tariyal secured a bronze medal after losing to Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in the women's traditional 60kg semifinal.

In boxing, Sumit defeated Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri in the men's 70kg Round of 32 bout to advance in the competition.

Soft tennis saw Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena record wins over Cambodia and Mongolia in their mixed doubles Group B matches. They also lost to South Korea's Kim Yeon-hwa and Jaekyu Park before suffering defeat against the Philippines' Christy Sanosa and Sherwin Nuguit in the round of 16.

In swimming, Srihari Nataraj advanced to the men's 50m backstroke final, with Rishabh Das named as reserve. Mani Akash and Gitesh Shah missed out on the men's 50m freestyle final, while Dhanush Suresh failed to qualify for the men's 100m breaststroke final.

In wushu, Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women's Changquan final.In table tennis, India defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the women's team Group F match.India, however, suffered a setback in sepaktakraw, losing to Japan in the men's team regu Group B match. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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