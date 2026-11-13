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Home / Sports / President Murmu confers Arjuna Awards 2025 on chess GMs Divya Deshmukh, Vidit Gujarathi; Isaiah gets Lifetime Award

President Murmu confers Arjuna Awards 2025 on chess GMs Divya Deshmukh, Vidit Gujarathi; Isaiah gets Lifetime Award

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ANI
Updated At : 03:12 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu presented the Arjuna Award, 2025 to Chess Grandmasters Divya Jitendra Deshmukh and Vidit Santosh Gujarathi in recognition of their outstanding achievements in the sport. Former Indian footballer Isaiah Arumainayagam was conferred the Arjuna Award (Lifetime), 2025 for his contributions to football.

According to posts shared by the official handle of the President of India on X, Divya Jitendra Deshmukh was honoured for her achievements in chess. She has won medals at the FIDE Chess Olympiad and the Asian Continental Women Chess Championships.

"President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025 on Ms. Divya Jitendra Deshmukh in recognition of her outstanding achievements in Chess. Ms. Divya Jitendra Deshmukh has won medals at the FIDE Chess Olympiad and Asian Continental Women Chess Championships," the official handle of the President of India wrote on X.

Vidit Gujarathi was also conferred the Arjuna Award, 2025 for his achievements in chess. He has achieved success in major international events, including the FIDE Chess Olympiad, FIDE Grand Swiss Tournament and Asian Games.

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"President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025 on Shri Vidit Santosh Gujarathi in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Chess. Shri Vidit Santosh Gujarathi has achieved remarkable success in important international events such as FIDE Chess Olympiad, FIDE Grand Swiss Tournament and Asian Games," the official handle wrote.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Arumainayagam received the Arjuna Award (Lifetime), 2025 in recognition of his achievements in football. He was part of the Indian football team that secured medals at major international tournaments, including the Asian Games and AFC Asia Cup.

"President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award (Lifetime), 2025 on Shri Isaiah Arumainayagam in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Football. Shri Isaiah Arumainayagam was part of the Indian football team that secured medals at major international tournaments, including the Asian Games and AFC Asia Cup," the official handle of the President of India wrote on X.

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The National Sports Awards are presented annually to recognise excellence and outstanding contributions to sports. The Arjuna Award recognises consistent outstanding performance in sports over the previous four years, along with qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and discipline. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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