President Murmu congratulates Gulveer Singh, Parul Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj on medal-winning performances at Asian Games 2026

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian athletes Gulveer Singh, Parul Chaudhary and Vithya Ramraj for their medal-winning performances at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

While Gulveer Singh won his second silver medal of the Asian Games in the men's 1500m with a time of 3:36.72, Parul Chaudhary also secured her second bronze in the women's 5000m, clocking 15:14.61. Meanwhile, Vithya Ramraj won bronze in the women's 400m hurdles with a national record of 54.75 seconds.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the President congratulated Gulveer Singh on winning silver in the men's 1500m at the Asian Games 2026, praising his personal best and second silver of the Games.

Advertisement

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Gulveer Singh on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 1500 Metres at the Asian Games 2026. Securing a personal best in the event makes this achievement all the more commendable. Coming after your Silver Medal in the 10,000 Metres, this is another fine performance on the track at these Games. My best wishes for many more laurels in the years ahead,” President Murmu said.

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated Parul Chaudhary on winning bronze in the women’s 5000m, praising her achievement of securing two medals in two days at the Asian Games.

Advertisement

“Hearty congratulations to Parul Chaudhary on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 5000 Metres at the Asian Games 2026. Two medals in two days at the Games is a remarkable achievement. May this memorable double inspire you to reach even greater heights in your sporting journey,” she said.

While congratulating Vithya Ramraj, the President praised her personal best and new national record, saying her performance would inspire younger athletes.

“Warm congratulations to Vithya Ramraj on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 400 Metres Hurdles at the Asian Games 2026. With a personal best and new national record, your outstanding performance has added another proud achievement to India’s athletics journey. Your record setting performance will inspire younger generation to aim higher and pursue excellence,” she said.

Gulveer clinched his second silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games with a time of 3:36.72 in the men's 1500m, leading the field for most of the race before being overtaken by Japan's Kazuto Iizawa in the final stages, who secured gold with a Games record.

Meanwhile, Parul Chaudhary secured her second bronze medal at the Asian Games, clocking 15:14.61 in the women's 5000m. She stayed with the lead pack before Winfred Yavi and Nozomi Tanaka pulled away in the final lap to claim gold and silver, respectively.

Vithya Ramraj won bronze in the women's 400m hurdles at the Asian Games, clocking 54.75 seconds to break the long-standing national record she had shared with PT Usha. UAE's Mariam Kareem won gold with a Games record of 54.31 seconds, while Kazakhstan's Adelina Zems took silver in 54.58 seconds. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)