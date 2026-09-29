New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated Indian shooters Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer after the trio won silver in the women's trap team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

"Heartiest congratulations to Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Trap Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your precision and steady focus have brought you this success. May you continue to keep your sights set on many more memorable achievements," President Murmu said in a post on X.

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The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 328 points to secure the silver, finishing three points ahead of Kuwait, who took bronze with 325. China won the gold medal with a score of 346.

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Neeru Dhanda was India's top performer with a score of 118 out of 125, while Aashima and Manisha contributed 106 and 104, respectively.

Neeru also finished joint-top in the individual qualifying round alongside Qatar's Ray Bassil and will compete in the individual final later on Tuesday.

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The silver added to India's medal tally at the ongoing Asian Games, with the country currently placed 12th with 46 medals, including four gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze.

India also progressed to the quarterfinals of the women's squash team event after beating Iran 3-0 in their final group match.

In other results on Day 10, the Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan advanced to the men's recurve individual quarterfinals. Dhiraj defeated Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2, while Neeraj overcame South Korea's Olympic medallist Kim Je-deok 6-4.

India's surfing campaign ended after Kishore Kumar Anbarasu lost his men's shortboard quarterfinal 5.37-8.53 to the Philippines' Toby Espejon.

In men's trap, Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi finished sixth in the team final, with Shapath qualifying for the individual final.

The Indian contingent also progressed in canoe slalom, with Shikha Chouhan, Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, Pallavi Jagtap and Rina Sen advancing to the respective semi-finals. (ANI)

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