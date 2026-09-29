DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / President Murmu congratulates Indian women's trap team on Asian Games silver

President Murmu congratulates Indian women's trap team on Asian Games silver

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:27 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated Indian shooters Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer after the trio won silver in the women's trap team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

"Heartiest congratulations to Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Trap Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your precision and steady focus have brought you this success. May you continue to keep your sights set on many more memorable achievements," President Murmu said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 328 points to secure the silver, finishing three points ahead of Kuwait, who took bronze with 325. China won the gold medal with a score of 346.

Advertisement

Neeru Dhanda was India's top performer with a score of 118 out of 125, while Aashima and Manisha contributed 106 and 104, respectively.

Neeru also finished joint-top in the individual qualifying round alongside Qatar's Ray Bassil and will compete in the individual final later on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The silver added to India's medal tally at the ongoing Asian Games, with the country currently placed 12th with 46 medals, including four gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze.

India also progressed to the quarterfinals of the women's squash team event after beating Iran 3-0 in their final group match.

In other results on Day 10, the Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan advanced to the men's recurve individual quarterfinals. Dhiraj defeated Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2, while Neeraj overcame South Korea's Olympic medallist Kim Je-deok 6-4.

India's surfing campaign ended after Kishore Kumar Anbarasu lost his men's shortboard quarterfinal 5.37-8.53 to the Philippines' Toby Espejon.

In men's trap, Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi finished sixth in the team final, with Shapath qualifying for the individual final.

The Indian contingent also progressed in canoe slalom, with Shikha Chouhan, Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, Pallavi Jagtap and Rina Sen advancing to the respective semi-finals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts