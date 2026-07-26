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Home / Sports / President Murmu congratulates Mirabai Chanu, Rishikanta Singh on CWG medals

President Murmu congratulates Mirabai Chanu, Rishikanta Singh on CWG medals

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ANI
Updated At : 11:28 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu on winning India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in the women's 48 kg weightlifting event, praising her grit, determination and excellence.

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In a post shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan on X, the President extended her "heartiest congratulations" to Chanu on her gold medal triumph.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on winning India's first Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in the women's 48 kg weightlifting event. With consecutive Gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, she has showcased exceptional grit, determination and excellence. Her remarkable achievement inspires young sportspersons across the country. I wish her continued success in future endeavours," the post read.

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Mirabai won her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 48kg weightlifting event at Glasgow, securing India's first gold of the CWG 2026. She lifted 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk to complete her hat-trick of CWG golds, having previously won in 2018 and 2022.

President Murmu also congratulated Rishikanta Singh Chanambam on winning the silver medal in the men's 60kg weightlifting event and Jhandu Kumar on clinching the bronze medal in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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In another post shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan on X, the President praised the athletes for their outstanding performances and determination.

"Heartiest congratulations to Rishikanta Singh Chanambam on winning Silver Medal in the Men's 60kg Weightlifting event and to Jhandu Kumar on clinching Bronze Medal in the Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Their outstanding performances and unwavering determination have brought immense pride to the nation. I wish both of them greater achievements in future," the post read.

Rishikanta won the silver medal in the men's 60kg event with a total lift of 264kg (121kg snatch and 143kg clean and jerk). He set a new Commonwealth Games snatch record with 121kg, but Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan won gold with a Games record total of 273kg, while Kenya's Joshua Mboya claimed bronze with 260kg. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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