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Home / Sports / President Murmu congratulates mixed relay team, Seema, skeet duo Anantjeet-Parinaaz on Asian Games medals

President Murmu congratulates mixed relay team, Seema, skeet duo Anantjeet-Parinaaz on Asian Games medals

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ANI
Updated At : 09:02 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu congratulated M R Poovamma, Vithya Ramraj, Manu T S and Vishal T K for securing the silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games 2026, praising their performance and teamwork as another proud achievement for Indian athletics.

India clinched the silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay at the ongoing Asian Games after a spirited performance, with Vithya Ramaraj producing a strong anchor leg to secure second place for the team.

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"My congratulations to M R Poovamma, Vithya Ramraj, Manu T S and Vishal T K on securing the Silver Medal in the 4x400m Mixed Relay at the Asian Games 2026. Your commendable performance and teamwork have added another proud achievement to India’s athletics journey," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

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President Murmu hailed Seema Kumari on winning the bronze medal in the women's 10,000m at the Asian Games 2026, noting that her achievement ended India's 16-year wait for a medal in the event and marked a significant milestone in her sporting career.

"Warm congratulations to Seema Kumari on securing Bronze Medal in the Women’s 10,000m at the Asian Games 2026. Your remarkable performance has ended India’s 16-year wait for a medal in this event. This is a memorable milestone in your sporting journey, and a moment of immense pride," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

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President Murmu also congratulated Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anantjeet Singh Naruka on winning the bronze medal in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026, marking India's first-ever medal in the event.

She praised their teamwork and consistency and wished them continued success in the future.

"My heartiest congratulations to Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anantjeet Singh Naruka on winning the Bronze Medal in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026. This is India’s first-ever medal in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the Asian Games. The duo displayed excellent teamwork and consistency, adding to India’s strong performance in Skeet at the Games. My best wishes to both of you for many more successes in the years ahead," President Murmu wrote in another X post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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