President Murmu congratulates Sachin, Ankush, Narender, Gulveer for medals at CWG 2026

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu has congratulated athletes Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, Narender Berwal and Gulveer Singh for their medal-winning performances at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

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In a post shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan on X, President Murmu congratulated Siwach on winning the gold medal in the men's 60 kg boxing event, praising his "resolute display and composure" in a fiercely contested final.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Sachin Siwach on winning Gold Medal in Men's 60 kg Boxing event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your resolute display and composure in a fiercely contested final have earned you a well-deserved place atop the podium. You have given the nation another proud moment by making the Tricolour soar high through your outstanding achievement. I wish you continued success in the years ahead," the post read.

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The President also congratulated Ankush Panghal for clinching gold in the men's 80 kg boxing event, saying his performance had given the nation "yet another occasion to celebrate."

"I congratulate Ankush Panghal on winning Gold Medal in the Men's 80 kg Boxing event at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your superb display in the ring has earned you the highest honour and given the nation yet another occasion to celebrate. Watching the Tricolour fly high at the medal ceremony filled every Indian with immense pride and joy. May you continue to achieve greater success and bring more glory to the nation," she said.

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President Murmu also lauded boxer Narender Berwal for winning the silver medal in the men's +90 kg event.

"India's boxing campaign concludes on a high note! Congratulations to Narender Berwal on winning Silver Medal in Men's +90 kg Boxing event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. You represented India with distinction in a demanding contest and delivered a commendable performance. May this success strengthen your resolve to scale even greater heights in the future," the post said.

The President further congratulated Gulveer Singh for securing bronze in the men's 5000m event, describing his achievement as India's first-ever medal in the event at the Commonwealth Games.

She said winning India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medals in both the 5000m and 10,000m events was a "remarkable feat" that would inspire young athletes to pursue excellence in long-distance running.

"Heartiest congratulations to Gulveer Singh on winning Bronze Medal in Men's 5000m event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your achievement marks India's first-ever medal in this event at the Commonwealth Games and adds another proud chapter to your memorable campaign, following your earlier success in the Men's 10,000m event. Winning India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medals in both these events is a remarkable feat that will inspire countless young athletes to pursue excellence in long-distance running and bring greater glory to the nation," she said.

India concluded its boxing campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a record-breaking haul of seven gold medals.

The remarkable performance saw India finish atop the boxing medal standings with seven gold and three silver medals, marking its best-ever outing at the Commonwealth Games.

In the men's 90+kg final, Narender was beaten by England's Damar Thomas, losing 0-5 in a unanimous decision to settle for the silver medal. Despite the defeat, his podium finish capped a memorable campaign for the Indian boxing contingent. Earlier in the day, Ankush Panghal delivered India's seventh gold medal in boxing, defeating England's Dimeji Shittu 4-1 in a split decision in the men's 80kg final.

The other Indian gold medallists in Glasgow were Sachin Siwach, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas, while Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Jadumani Singh added silver medals to India's tally. In the men's 60kg final, Sachin produced a stunning comeback against Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo.

Trailing after the opening two rounds, the Indian boxer fought back strongly in the final round, forcing a standing count and securing a thrilling 3-2 split-decision victory to claim the gold medal. Lovlina Borgohain narrowly missed out on gold, settling for silver after losing 1-4 in a split decision to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg final.

Arundhati Choudhary delivered a dominant performance to claim gold in the women's 70kg final, defeating England's Chantelle Reid 5-0 by unanimous decision. Preeti Pawar also produced a commanding display, securing gold in the women's 54kg final with a 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado.

Reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria continued India's golden run by defeating Northern Ireland's defending champion Michaela Walsh 5-0 in the women's 57kg final. Sakshi Chaudhary added another gold medal to India's tally after beating England's Ruby White 5-0 in the women's 51kg final.

Priya Ghanghas completed a memorable campaign for Indian women's boxing with a hard-fought 4-1 split-decision victory over Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh in the women's 60kg final.In the men's category, Jadumani Singh finished with a silver medal after going down 0-5 to Australia's Jye Dixon in the men's 55kg final.

After struggling against his taller opponent in the early exchanges, Jadumani Singh fought back strongly to edge the opening round 3-2. However, Australia's Jye Dixon responded emphatically, dominating the second round 5-0 and maintaining his momentum to secure the victory and the gold medal.

Jadumani had earned his place in the final with a commanding 5-0 win over Namibia's Philip Haoseb in the semifinals on Friday.

In the women's 57kg final, Jaismine Lamboria overcame a closely contested opening round through a split decision before taking complete control in the second round. The reigning world champion landed a series of clean punches to earn a unanimous verdict and move closer to securing the gold medal. (ANI)

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