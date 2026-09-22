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Home / Sports / President Murmu hails India Women’s cricket team's historic Asian Games gold

President Murmu hails India Women’s cricket team's historic Asian Games gold

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ANI
Updated At : 04:22 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on winning the gold medal in Women’s T20 Cricket in the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

She described the victory as a historic achievement that secured India’s first gold medal of the Games, bringing immense pride to the country.

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President Murmu praised the team’s exceptional performance, determination and spirit of teamwork, saying their achievement serves as an inspiration to the nation’s youth, particularly young girls and women.

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India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the women's T20 cricket final on Tuesday to claim their second successive Asian Games gold medal. The victory also gave India its first gold of the ongoing edition.

"My heartiest congratulations to all the members of Team India on winning the Gold Medal in Women’s T20 Cricket at the Asian Games 2026. Your historic victory has secured India its first Gold Medal in this edition of the Games and brought immense pride to the nation. Your exceptional performance, team spirit and determination are a source of great inspiration for our youth, especially our daughters," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

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International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay also hailed India women’s cricket team for winning gold.

Shah said the achievement highlights the growing strength of women’s cricket and its readiness for major multi-sport events ahead of the sport’s return to the Olympics at LA28.

"Congratulations to India women’s team for winning the Asian Games gold! And well played, Sri Lanka, on clinching silver in Japan after a strong campaign. As we look ahead to cricket’s return to the Olympics at #LA28, spectacles like this prove that the women's game is ready to command the biggest multi-sport stages," Shah wrote in an X post.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay also congratulated the Indian team and specifically praised Gunalan Kamalini, hailing from Madurai, who was part of the gold-medal-winning squad.

In recognition of her achievement, the Tamil Nadu government announced a cash award of Rs 75 lakh for Kamalini. Vijay said the government would continue supporting talented sportspersons and expressed hope that Kamalini’s success would inspire young people and women across Tamil Nadu.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to the Indian women's team, who have achieved a historic feat by winning the gold medal in the women's cricket category at the 20th Asian Games currently taking place in Japan, and to the sportswoman Kamalini from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, who is a member of that team. Appreciating the great achievement of cricketer Kamalini, on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu, a prestigious cash award of Rs.75 lakhs will be given," as per a statement from the Tamil Nadu CMO.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu will always stand as firm support for all talented sportspersons like her. This victory of Kamalini will provide new inspiration and confidence to the youth and women of Tamil Nadu. I wish her many more achievements!" the statement further added.

Both teams comfortably reached the final, with India defeating Japan in the quarter-finals and Bangladesh in the semi-finals, while Sri Lanka beat Malaysia and Pakistan in their respective knockout match.

The Women in Blue clinched the gold medal at the 2023 edition after defeating Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final in Hangzhou. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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