President Murmu hails India’s golden day at Asian Games, congratulates Hockey Team, Sujeet, Ankush, Parveen

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday hailed the Indian athletes for their medal hauls on Day 13 of the ongoing Asian Games underway in Japan.

President Murmu congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team on their Asian Games 2026 gold medal, praising their determination and spirited performance. She highlighted the significance of the direct qualification for the 2028 Olympics and said the team’s success would inspire young girls across the country.

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"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women’s Hockey Team on a magnificent Gold Medal triumph at the Asian Games 2026! After a long wait, the Gold returns to India through your determination, skill and spirited play, bringing immense pride and joy to the entire nation. Securing direct qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games makes this victory even more special. You are an inspiration to countless young girls across the country. My warmest wishes to each one of you for the journey ahead!" President Murmu wrote in an X post.

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Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women’s Hockey Team on a magnificent Gold Medal triumph at the Asian Games 2026! After a long wait, the Gold returns to India through your determination, skill and spirited play, bringing immense pride and joy to the entire nation.… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2026

President Murmu also congratulated Sujeet Kalkal on winning the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling gold at the Asian Games 2026, praising his composure in the final and calling the victory a moment of immense pride for the nation. She said his historic performance would inspire young athletes across the country.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Sujeet Kalkal on winning the Gold Medal in the Men’s 65kg Freestyle Wrestling event at the Asian Games 2026. You held your nerve when it mattered most and turned the final into a memorable triumph on the mat. You have brought immense pride to the nation. May this golden performance be remembered as a defining moment in your sporting journey. Your historic victory will inspire young athletes to excel," President Murmu wrote in another X post.

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I extend my warmest congratulations to Sujeet Kalkal on winning the Gold Medal in the Men’s 65kg Freestyle Wrestling event at the Asian Games 2026. You held your nerve when it mattered most and turned the final into a memorable triumph on the mat. You have brought immense pride… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2026

President Murmu hailed Ankush Panghal on winning the men’s 80kg boxing gold at the Asian Games 2026, praising hiscomposure, power and determination. She described his victory as a proud moment for Indian boxing and an achievement that could inspire him to reach greater heights.

"Heartiest congratulations to Ankush Panghal on clinching the Gold Medal in the Men’s 80kg Boxing event at the Asian Games 2026. With composure, power and unwavering determination, you delivered an exceptional performance in the ring. Your triumph is a moment of immense pride for Indian boxing and a memorable achievement for the nation. May this glorious victory inspire you to reach even greater heights," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

Heartiest congratulations to Ankush Panghal on clinching the Gold Medal in the Men’s 80kg Boxing event at the Asian Games 2026. With composure, power and unwavering determination, you delivered an exceptional performance in the ring. Your triumph is a moment of immense pride for… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2026

President Murmu also hailed Parveen Hooda on winning the women’s 65kg boxing gold at the Asian Games 2026, praising her skill, courage and determination. She said Parveen’s achievement was a moment of immense pride for the nation and would inspire young athletes, particularly girls, across India.

I extend my warmest congratulations to Parveen Hooda on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s 65kg Boxing event at the Asian Games 2026. You fought your way to the top with skill, courage and conviction. Daughters like you make India feel so proud when our tricolour flutters… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2026

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Parveen Hooda on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s 65kg Boxing event at the Asian Games 2026. You fought your way to the top with skill, courage and conviction. Daughters like you make India feel so proud when our tricolour flutters high, and our national anthem is played in an international competition. This Gold Medal is going to inspire countless youth, especially the girls," President Murmu wrote in another X post. (ANI)

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