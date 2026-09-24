President Murmu hails Satnam-Salman, Roshibina Devi for Asian Games 2026 medal wins

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu hailed wushu athlete Roshibina Devi and rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan for their medal-winning performances at the ongoing Asian Games on Thursday.

Roshibina Devi secured her second consecutive silver medal at the Asian Games, losing to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's sanda 60 kg final at Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday. Earlier, the pairing of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze medal in the men's double sculls final on Thursday.

Advertisement

Posting on X for Roshibina, Murmu expressed that her third successive Asian Games medal in Wushu is a "historic milestone" in the sport.

Advertisement

"Warm congratulations to you, Roshibina Devi Naorem, on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 60kg Sanda event in Wushu at the Asian Games 2026. Winning three medals at three consecutive Asian Games is a remarkable achievement and historic milestone for Indian Wushu. May your inspiring journey continue with many more proud moments," posted Murmu on X.

Warm congratulations to you, Roshibina Devi Naorem, on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 60kg Sanda event in Wushu at the Asian Games 2026. Winning three medals at three consecutive Asian Games is a remarkable achievement and historic milestone for Indian Wushu. May your… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 24, 2026

Congratulating Satnam-Salman, Murmu said that their performances reflect the "strength of teamwork, endurance and commitment that rowing demands".

Advertisement

"Hearty congratulations to Satnam Singh and Salman Khan on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Double Sculls event at the Asian Games 2026. Your performance reflects the strength of teamwork, endurance and commitment that rowing demands. May you both continue to achieve greater heights," posted Murmu on X.

Hearty congratulations to Satnam Singh and Salman Khan on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Double Sculls event at the Asian Games 2026. Your performance reflects the strength of teamwork, endurance and commitment that rowing demands. May you both continue to achieve greater… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 24, 2026

Roshibina, also a 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist, lost both rounds by a 0-5 scoreline, and the Chinese opponent sealed the match 2-0, as per ESPN.

Roshibina enjoyed an impressive run in Japan, which included beating 2023 world champion Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy of Vietnam.

On Wednesday, Roshibina defeated Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semi-final to secure her place in the title clash.

This is India's 14th medal at the ongoing event, having already won a gold, adding the sixth silver to the tally. India has also won seven bronze medals so far.

Coming to rowing, Satnam-Salman clocked a time of 6:13.25, just 3.48 seconds short of China's gold medalists Yi Xudi / Nie Yide and 2.76 seconds behind the silver medalists Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin, as per ESPN.

Satnam-Salman maintained the second position at 500m, 1000m and 1500m but fell away towards the end. At one point, they were just half a second behind the Chinese pair.

In men's singles sculls competitions, Balraj Panwar missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. Balraj managed to stay second at the 500m, 1000m and 1500m marks, but later found himself outdone by Shakhboz Kholmurzaev of Uzbekistan and Tatsuya Sakurama of Japan during the final 500 m stretch, and he lost the medal.

Balraj maintained a five-second lead over Sakurama ahead of the final stretch but finished eight seconds short of him, clocking a time of 6:54.80, 15 seconds behind the gold medalist Zhiwei Deng of China. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)