New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday praised India's women sportspersons for their contribution to the country's success at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where they accounted for eight of India's 13 gold medals.

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Addressing the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day, President Murmu said sports are increasingly being used as a means of youth development and nation-building, while government initiatives such as Khelo India are helping strengthen the sporting ecosystem across the country.

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"In the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, women have won 8 out of India's total tally of 13 gold medals. Our women are increasingly achieving economic self-reliance," the President said.

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"Sports are being adopted as a medium for promoting the development of our youth and for nation-building. Under the Khelo India program, the sports ecosystem is being developed across the country, from the grassroots to the national level," she added.

The President also said the government's unprecedented investments in sports are yielding results, with Indian athletes making significant progress at international competitions.

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"The Government is making unprecedented investments to promote sports. These efforts are yielding good results. In international sports tournaments, there has been a remarkable leap in the performance and achievements of our sportspersons," she said.

India finished fourth in the overall standings at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

The country's women's gold medallists included boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Sakshi Chaudhary and Arundhati Choudhary, along with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, judoka Asmita Dey and para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar.

The Glasgow Games also marked the formal beginning of India's preparations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, with the Commonwealth Games flag handed over during the closing ceremony.

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and address the nation. (ANI)

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