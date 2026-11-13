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Home / Sports / President Murmu presents Arjuna Awards 2025 to Kabaddi players Pooja and Surjeet, Hockey players Lalremsiami and Rajkumar Pal

President Murmu presents Arjuna Awards 2025 to Kabaddi players Pooja and Surjeet, Hockey players Lalremsiami and Rajkumar Pal

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ANI
Updated At : 02:42 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu presented the Arjuna Award, 2025 to four athletes, including kabaddi players Pooja and Surjeet, and hockey players Lalremsiami and Rajkumar Pal, in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their respective sports.

Pooja was honoured for her achievements in kabaddi. She won medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Sixth Asian Kabaddi Championship.

"President Smt. Droupadi Murmu presented the Arjuna Award, 2025 to Ms. Pooja for her outstanding achievements in kabaddi. Ms. Pooja won medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Sixth Asian Kabaddi Championship," the official handle of President of India wrote on X.

Surjeet was also conferred with the Arjuna Award, 2025, for his achievements in kabaddi. He won medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Busan Asian Kabaddi Championship.

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"President Smt. Droupadi Murmu presented the Arjuna Award, 2025 to Shri Surjeet for his outstanding achievements in kabaddi. Shri Surjeet won medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Busan Asian Kabaddi Championship." the official handle of President of India wrote on X.

In hockey, Lalremsiami received the Arjuna Award in recognition of her contributions to India's medal-winning performances at major international tournaments, including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Asian Champions Trophy.

"President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025 on Ms. Lalremsiami in recognition of her outstanding achievements in Hockey. Ms. Lalremsiami has contributed to India's medal-winning performances at major international tournaments, including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Asian Champions Trophy." the official handle of President of India wrote on X.

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Hockey player Rajkumar Pal was also presented with the Arjuna Award, 2025, for his outstanding achievements in the sport. He won medals at the Paris Olympics and the Hulunbuir Asian Champions Trophy.

"President Smt. Droupadi Murmu presented the Arjuna Award, 2025 to Shri Rajkumar Pal for his outstanding achievements in hockey. Shri Rajkumar Pal won medals at the Paris Olympics and the Hulunbuir Asian Champions Trophy." the official handle of President of India wrote on X.

The National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. Based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee chaired by a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice (Retd.) Arun Kumar Mishra, the Government has decided to confer awards on the following sportspersons, coaches and entities under various categories.

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The 'Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games' is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

The athletes who received award are: Tejaswin Shankar (athletics), Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi (athletics), Priyanka Goswami (athletics), Treesa Jolly (badminton), Gayatri Gopichand (badminton), Narender (boxing), Vidit Santosh Gujarathi (chess) Divya Jitendra Deshmukh (chess), Dhanush Srikanth (deaf shooting), Lalremsiami (hockey), Rajkumar Pal (hockey), Surjeet (kabaddi), Pooja (kabaddi), Rudransh Khandelwal (para-shooting), Ekta Bhyan (para-shooting), Arvind Singh (rowing) and Akhil Sheoran (shooting).

The Arjuna Awards (Lifetime) for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2025 is given to players who have contributed to sports by their performance and continue to contribute to the promotion of sports even after they retire from active sporting careers.

Former Indian footballer and coach Arumainayagam (Football) also recieved the Arjuna Award (lifetime).

The Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games will be given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and for enabling sportspersons to excel in International events. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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