President Murmu, Sports Minister hail Kumkum after landmark Asian Games recurve archery gold

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and President Droupadi Murmu hailed archer Kumkum Anil Mohod for her historic gold medal in the women's recurve individual archery event at the Asian Games.

Indian teenager archer Kumkum scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, winning India's first individual women's recurve gold medal after edging South Korea's Oh Yejin in a dramatic shoot-off.

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The 17-year-old prevailed 6-5 after the final was tied at 5-5 following five sets. With the gold medal decided by a single arrow, Oh shot an 8 before Kumkum held her nerve to land a perfect 10 and seal the title, according to ESPN. Kumkum's victory made her the first Indian woman to win a medal in the individual recurve event at the Asian Games, and she went one step further by claiming gold.

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Posting on X, Mandaviya posted, "A HISTORIC FIRST FOR INDIAN ARCHERY! Congratulations to Kumkum Anil Mohod on winning India's first-ever GOLD in the Recurve Women’s Individual event at #AsianGames2026! This phenomenal triumph also secures a direct ticket to the LA 2028 Olympics. #Cheer4Bharat."

A HISTORIC FIRST FOR INDIAN ARCHERY! 🎯🥇🇮🇳 Congratulations to Kumkum Anil Mohod on winning India's first-ever GOLD in the Recurve Women’s Individual event at #AsianGames2026! This phenomenal triumph also secures a direct ticket to the LA 2028 Olympics. #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/TVzt8TKeOU — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 3, 2026

President Murmu also hailed Kumkum, saying that her performances "inspire countless youth, especially our girls, to excel in their pursuits."

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"Warmest congratulations to Kumkum Anil Mohod on scripting history as the first Indian to win the Gold Medal in the Recurve Women’s Individual event at the Asian Games 2026. You had an exceptional campaign at the Games, with two more medals in team events. The Asian Games venue resonated with our National Anthem after your gold medal winning performance. You have made a major contribution to the superlative success of India’s women archers at this edition of Asian Games. Your performance and achievements will inspire countless youth, especially our girls to excel in their pursuits. May you continue to hit the mark with your characteristic precision," posted Murmu on X.

Warmest congratulations to Kumkum Anil Mohod on scripting history as the first Indian to win the Gold Medal in the Recurve Women’s Individual event at the Asian Games 2026. You had an exceptional campaign at the Games, with two more medals in team events. The Asian Games venue… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 3, 2026

The final began with Oh taking the opening set 29-27 to move 2-0 ahead. The second set was tied 29-29, leaving the Korean with a 3-1 advantage.

Kumkum responded brilliantly in the third set, producing three successive 10s for a perfect 30 as Oh managed 29. The Indian levelled the contest at 3-3 before Oh regained the lead by taking the fourth set 28-27.

Facing elimination heading into the fifth set, Kumkum delivered under pressure. She shot three 10s to finish with 30 while Oh scored 28, forcing a shoot-off at 5-5.

Kumkum then produced the decisive arrow, hitting the 10-ring after Oh had managed only an 8.

The gold capped a remarkable campaign for Kumkum, who had already won the women's recurve team gold and mixed team silver on Friday.

She had teamed up with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma to defeat South Korea 5-3 in the women's recurve team final, securing India's first-ever Asian Games medal in the event. Later, she partnered Dhiraj Bommadevara to win silver in the mixed recurve team event after India lost 3-5 to China. (ANI)

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