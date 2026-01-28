DT
Home / Sports / Pressure of WTC points leads to more result-oriented pitches, says Rahul Dravid

Pressure of WTC points leads to more result-oriented pitches, says Rahul Dravid

ANI
Updated At : 12:40 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid believes that the importance of getting result-oriented wickets has become much more, and pressure on home teams to win all the games has increased because of the World Test Championship (WTC), reported ESPNcricinfo.

India is struggling in the ongoing World Test Championship, currently languishing in sixth place. To make it to the 2027 final, they'll need a major turnaround.

Dravid pointed out the increasingly result-oriented pitches worldwide as a factor in the team's recent batting struggles, saying we're seeing slightly more wickets that favour the bowlers, not only in India but everywhere.

"The importance of getting result-oriented wickets has become much more. In the old days, you just had to win a series against the team; you were not looking to win every Test match. Today the pressure on home teams to win all the games has increased because of the World Test Championship. That's why I think you are seeing slightly more wickets, which are favouring the bowlers too much. And not only in India, but everywhere," Dravid said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Dravid also said that while he was India's coach, he had seen the pressure of WTC points at times and believes results become an important factor in such situations, especially in home games.

"I have been only a coach when the World Test Championship is on, and I have certainly seen that the pressure of those points has at times made you ask for result-oriented wickets. No one wants to go to extremes, but certainly results are important, especially in your home games," he added.

India's World Test Championship (WTC) 2025/27 journey has been a mixed bag so far. They drew 2-2 with England last year, showcasing their fighting spirit, and then dominated West Indies with a 2-0 home whitewash. However, their campaign took a hit when South Africa swept them 2-0 at home. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

