Pretorius stars with 94 as South Africa cruise Past Zimbabwe in Tri-Series

Windhoek [Namibia], September 1 (ANI): South Africa secured a comfortable 43-run victory over Zimbabwe in the fourth match of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Tuesday, with Lhuan-dre Pretorius' career-best 94 setting up the win.

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Put into bat, South Africa posted 185/7 in their 20 overs, with Pretorius anchoring the innings in a sensational knock off 51 balls. He struck 12 fours and three sixes, narrowly missing out on a maiden T20I century.

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Pretorius received valuable support from Dewald Brevis, who scored 41 off 27 balls. The pair helped South Africa build a strong platform before Zimbabwe fought back with regular wickets towards the end of the innings.

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In reply, Zimbabwe struggled to maintain momentum and were bowled out for 142 in 17.4 overs. Captain Sikandar Raza offered some resistance with 45 off 33 balls, while Newman Nyamhuri scored 27.

Bjorn Fortuin was the pick of the South African bowlers, claiming 4/24 in 3.4 overs. Duan Jansen also impressed with 3/21 as the Proteas repeatedly struck at crucial moments to keep Zimbabwe under pressure.

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The bowlers, led by Jansen and Fortuin, who shared seven wickets between them, then defended the total comfortably.

Pretorius was named Player of the Match for his match-winning innings, which provided the foundation for South Africa's second win over Zimbabwe in the tournament.

Speaking after the match, Pretorius said he was not disappointed at missing out on a century, stressing that the team's victory mattered more than individual milestones.

He stressed that South Africa had targeted 200 after 14 overs, but was ultimately pleased to contribute to a winning performance.

"Yeah, that's fine. I'm just glad we got over the line. Milestones will come and go, and yeah, it wasn't meant to be today, but I was just glad because we said at the 14-over mark we wanted to get to 200, and I knew if I got the team to 200 I'd get to the milestone. But yeah, I think milestones come and go, and today was not meant to be, but we won, so it's good," Pretorius said. (ANI)

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