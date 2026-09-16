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Home / Sports / “Pretty amazing opportunity”: Renshaw eyes ODI World Cup after maiden hundred

“Pretty amazing opportunity”: Renshaw eyes ODI World Cup after maiden hundred

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ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Harare [Zimbabwe], September 16 (ANI): Australian batter Matt Renshaw described his return to ODI cricket as a “pretty amazing opportunity” and said he would relish the chance to represent Australia at the ODI World Cup.

Having unexpectedly featured in a previous T20 World Cup, Renshaw is hopeful of earning another global tournament opportunity.

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"It's a pretty amazing opportunity to play ODI cricket … If I get to play in that World Cup, it'd be great – I played in a T20 World Cup when I wasn't expecting it," Renshaw said as per Cricket.au.com.

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Renshaw's return turned brilliant for him as his maiden ODI century, and Nathan Ellis' five-wicket haul helped Australia secure a 59-run victory over Zimbabwe in the opening match of the three-game ODI series at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat first, Australia posted a competitive total of 294/8 in their allotted 50 overs, with Renshaw playing a match-defining knock of 109 runs. The left-handed batter anchored the innings and guided Australia through crucial phases before accelerating towards the end.

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Renshaw's century marked Australia's first ODI hundred against Zimbabwe since Michael Clarke's unbeaten 105 in Harare in 2004. His knock also became the first ODI century by an Australian batter batting at No. 6 or lower since Glenn Maxwell's 201-run innings against Afghanistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Renshaw said he has always enjoyed bowling and is keen to contribute to the team with the ball. He pointed to Australia’s series in Bangladesh, where, despite struggling with the bat and scoring just two runs across three innings, he was able to make an impact with his bowling.

"It's something I've always enjoyed doing. Hopefully it's adding to the team. What I saw in Bangladesh was I had a really tough series (scoring two runs in three innings) with the bat, but I was managing to contribute with the ball," Renshaw said of his bowling. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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