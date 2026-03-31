Preview: 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], March 31 (ANI): The stage is set for the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026, which will commence on April 1 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

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The 12-day tournament will witness participation from top emerging hockey talent across the country, competing across three competitive divisions, in a format that was introduced by Hockey India across national championships last year, according to a press release.

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A total of 30 teams from across India will compete across Division 'A', Division 'B', and Division 'C', with promotion and relegation adding further intensity to the tournament. While Division 'A' teams will battle for the championship title, the top two teams from Divisions 'B' and 'C' will secure promotion. Meanwhile, the bottom two teams in Divisions 'A' and 'B' will face relegation.

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Division 'A' will feature 12 teams divided into four pools, followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the Final scheduled on 12th April. Pool A includes Hockey Punjab, Hockey Chandigarh, and Hockey Maharashtra.

Pool B comprises Hockey Jharkhand, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Pool C features Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Haryana, and Manipur Hockey, while Pool D includes Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Kerala Hockey.

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Division 'B' will be played in a league format with two pools. Pool A features Delhi Hockey, Hockey Gujarat, Hockey Bengal, Telangana Hockey, and Hockey Uttarakhand. Pool B includes Hockey Karnataka, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Arunachal, Hockey Himachal, and Bihar (BSSA).

Similarly, Division 'C' will also follow a league format. Pool A consists of Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Mizoram, Le Puducherry Hockey, and Assam Hockey, while Pool B includes Goans Hockey, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, RAJ, and Tripura Olympic Association.

The tournament will be held at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. Teams will earn 3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw, and 0 points for a loss in the pool stages. In Division 'A', tied knockout matches will be decided via shoot-outs as per FIH regulations.

With a structured promotion and relegation system in place and a strong pool of young talent on display, the tournament promises high-quality competition and serves as a crucial platform for identifying the next generation of Indian hockey stars.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "The Sub Junior National Championship continues to play a vital role in strengthening the grassroots structure of Indian hockey. The participation of teams from across divisions and the introduction of the promotion and relegation setup ensure a highly competitive environment, giving the young players an opportunity to test themselves against the best in their age group. We are confident that this tournament will unearth promising talent who can contribute to the future success of Indian hockey."

Echoing his sentiments, Hockey India Secretary General Bola Nath Singh added, "This tournament is a crucial platform for identifying and nurturing young talent from across the country. With a robust competition structure that includes promotion and relegation, we are confident that the players will gain invaluable experience and exposure. We look forward to an exciting tournament and wish all the teams the very best."

The opening day of the tournament will see Hockey Andhra Pradesh take on Assam Hockey at 7:00 am, followed by Hockey Mizoram facing Le Puducherry Hockey at 8:45 am.

The third match will feature Goans Hockey against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir at 10:30 am. In Division 'B', Delhi Hockey will clash with Telangana Hockey at 7:00 am, while Hockey Gujarat will take on Hockey Uttarakhand at 8:45 am.

Hockey Karnataka will face Hockey Himachal at 10:30 am, and in the final match of the day, Chhattisgarh Hockey will go up against Bihar (BSSA) at 4:00 pm. (ANI)

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