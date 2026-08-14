Prichard Colon dies at 33, 11 years after suffering brain injury in ring

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Former boxer Prichard Colon passed away at the age of 33, 11 years after suffering severe brain injuries during a professional bout, according to Al Jazeera.

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Colon was considered one of the sport's promising talents before he was left in a coma for 221 days following his 2015 fight against American boxer Terrel Williams.

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The super-welterweight contest in October 2015 ended with Williams winning by ninth-round disqualification after Colon's team removed his gloves when he complained of dizziness, as per Al Jazeera.

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During the bout, Colon claimed that Williams had repeatedly hit him on the back of the head, illegal blows commonly referred to as "rabbit punches". The referee penalised Williams with a point following a complaint over one such punch.

Colon collapsed in his dressing room after the fight and was diagnosed with a subdural haematoma. He underwent emergency brain surgery and was subsequently placed in a coma, as per Al Jazeera.

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After he regained consciousness 221 days later, the extent of the neurological damage became clear, leaving him dependent on round-the-clock care for the remainder of his life.

According to Al Jazeera, Prichard's father, Richard Colon, confirmed his son's death on Thursday on Facebook, writing, "I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. Now he is in a better world."

Colon was at home with his family in Florida when he died. He had remained unbeaten across 16 professional fights before facing Williams, recording 13 victories by knockout. (ANI)

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