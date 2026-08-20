"Pride and joy": Ryan Williams on representing India; reflects on journey with Blue Tigers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 20 (ANI): Indian footballer Ryan Williams described representing India as a matter of immense "pride" and said he is determined to help the national team climb higher in the FIFA rankings.

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Williams became only the second player after Arata Izumi to switch nationality and represent India, a journey he described as the culmination of experiences across Australia, England and India.

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Speaking to ANI, Williams said wearing the Indian jersey carries special significance as it represents 1.4 billion people and is equally meaningful for his family.

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"I think the first word that comes to my head is pride. I mean, for me to be able to be lucky enough to represent India first of all, but then you look at how many people are represented, 1.4 billion people, that's special in any context. But to do it playing football is just a pride and a joy that's quite hard to put into words," Williams said.

Born in Australia, Ryan moved to England, where he played for clubs including Portsmouth, Fulham, Oxford United and Rotherham United before returning to the A-League and joining Bengaluru FC in 2023.

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Williams also played in his native Australian club in the 2022-23 season, featuring for A-League side Perth Glory after spending several years playing in England.

The Australia-born forward, whose mother is from Mumbai, then gave up his Australian citizenship to become eligible to represent India at the international level.

Williams made an impressive debut for the Blue Tigers, scoring just four minutes after coming on against Hong Kong in an AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier in Kochi. The goal was the fastest scored by a debutant for the Indian men's national team.

"For my family it's just been such a special thing for us and one that I am really positive looking forward to and helping Indian football. Hopefully I can do everything on the pitch to make everyone in India proud but also try and get us further up in the FIFA rankings," he added.

Williams, who was born in Australia and spent 12 years playing football in England before returning to Australia, reflected on his decision to switch nationalities and represent India. He said the decision was not difficult for him and that he remained determined despite being told by several people that it was not possible.

"I wouldn't say it was a difficult choice at all. I'm a very driven individual. I knew exactly what I wanted, and I knew what it would take," he said.

The 32-year-old said the process of securing an Indian passport took nearly two years, during which he continued to pursue his goal despite repeated setbacks.

"Numerous people told me it's not possible, doesn't work, won't happen. So for me to get one over them and say, well look at me now, I've got the passport, and I've played for India," Williams said.

He added that his experiences in Australia and England helped prepare him for the challenges of representing India.

"I've been lucky enough to experience all different kinds of managers, styles of football, different crowds, different energies, and it's just been amazing," he said.

Williams also credited his persistence for helping him overcome difficulties during his career.

"There's plenty of times I wanted to go back to Australia, but I persisted, and I think that persistence in me has paid off with the Indian passport," he said.

On his recent partnership with JSW Sports, Williams said he was proud to become the company's first footballer on its roster.

"I'm over the moon about it. It's something that I wanted because JSW Sports is such a big company when it comes to elite talent management. And to be the first footballer on their roster is something that I'm super proud of, and I wear that kind of as a badge of honour," he said.

Williams, who has been associated with Bengaluru FC for the past three years, said the partnership would allow him to focus on his performances while JSW Sports works on growing his profile and promoting Indian football.

Bengaluru signed Williams in 2023. Since then, the star footballer has made 50 appearances in the Indian Super League (ISL), scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. He featured in 16 matches in the 2023-24 season, scoring three goals, followed by 22 appearances, seven goals and four assists in 2024-25. In the 2025-26 season, he made 12 appearances and scored four goals.

"JSW allows me to do what I need to do on the pitch and focus 100 per cent on the pitch whilst they're looking at stuff for me, and help grow Indian football and also grow my profile," he said.

"Both of our end goals are to essentially spread football further in India. I mean, like to make it bigger, to make it more eyes on Indian football, which means the level of talent will grow," Williams added. (ANI)

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