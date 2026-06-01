Texas [US], June 17 (ANI): Portugal captain and star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a message ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against DR Congo, expressing pride, responsibility and determination as he prepares to lead the team onto the global stage once again.

Advertisement

In an X post, Ronaldo reflected on the significance of representing Portugal, saying that every time the team wears the national jersey, it carries the same pride and passion as on the first day.

Advertisement

"Every time we wear this jersey, we feel the same pride, the same passion, and the same sense of responsibility as on the first day. Tomorrow begins a new chapter. We worked hard to reach this moment, and now it's time to give everything for our Country, and for all the Portuguese communities that support us here and around the world. Believe it like we do!" the Portugal skipper wrote.

Advertisement

Cada vez que vestimos esta camisola, sentimos o mesmo orgulho, a mesma paixão e o mesmo sentido de responsabilidade do primeiro dia. Amanhã começa um novo capítulo. Trabalhámos muito para chegar a este momento e agora é altura de dar tudo pelo nosso País, e por todas as… pic.twitter.com/8xMkWSQN4I — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 16, 2026

The statement comes on the eve of Portugal's opening fixture against DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 17 (as per Indian Standard Time).

A few days back, Ronaldo posted multiple photos on his Instagram account showing him training with his Portugal teammates at their camp in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

The Portugal captain featured in both warm-up matches against Chile and Nigeria but did not find the net, while his team won both encounters 2-1.

Speaking before the team's departure to the United States on June 12, the 41-year-old declared his fitness while responding to questions from reporters, saying, as quoted by ESPN, "Physically? I'm fine -- have you not seen my matches?"

Ronaldo holds the record for the most appearances (227) and goals (143) in men's international football. He is now aiming to win the only major trophy that has eluded his career.

Ronaldo said Portugal is excited for the World Cup, describing it as a special tournament like the European Championship, and added that the team will go in with hope and optimism.

"We're really looking forward to it; we know the World Cup is always a special tournament, just like the European Championship, so we're heading there full of hope," he said.

Portugal has yet to win the FIFA World Cup, with their best result coming in 1966 when they finished third. However, they enter the tournament with a strong squad, led by players such as Bruno Fernandes, who is coming off an excellent season with Manchester United. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)