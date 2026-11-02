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Home / Sports / Prime Volleyball League Season 5 to kick off in Ahmedabad from November 30

Prime Volleyball League Season 5 to kick off in Ahmedabad from November 30

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ANI
Updated At : 03:57 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) is set to bring its landmark fifth season to Ahmedabad, with the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura hosting the competition from November 30 onwards.

The month-long sporting spectacle will see India's leading volleyball players compete alongside international talent, as the league continues its mission to expand the reach and popularity of professional volleyball across the country, according to a release.

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The announcement comes as Ahmedabad strengthens its position as a major sporting destination, with preparations towards the 2030 Commonwealth Games and ambitions of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. The Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, envisioned as part of the city's international sporting infrastructure, provides a fitting stage for India's premier professional volleyball league.

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Since its inception, PVL has travelled to a new host city each season as part of its commitment to expanding volleyball's reach and bringing the sport closer to audiences across India. The fifth season also comes amid growing international recognition for Indian volleyball. Earlier this year, PVL was recognised by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) as India's first division professional volleyball league. Meanwhile, the Indian men's national team has climbed from World No. 60 to World No. 42 in the FIVB rankings, following strong performances in international competitions, including the 2026 Asian Games, AVC Continental Cup, Japan & AVC Men's Cup held in Ahmedabad.

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League, said, “Taking Season 5 to Ahmedabad is another important step in our journey to grow professional volleyball across India. We have consciously taken the league to different cities each season to reach new audiences and strengthen the sport's footprint. With Ahmedabad's growing sporting ambitions and the progress of the Indian men's national team, we believe this is an exciting time to bring PVL to this city."

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Expressing his excitement to host the league in Ahmedabad, Pravin Chaudhari, Owner, Ahmedabad Defenders, said, “We are immensely proud to welcome the Prime Volleyball League to Ahmedabad. As the city prepares to host major international sporting events and continues developing world-class infrastructure, hosting PVL at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex is another exciting opportunity to showcase its sporting capabilities. We look forward to welcoming teams and fans from across the country.”

Tuhin Mishra, MD & Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures and Director, Prime Volleyball League said, “With FIVB recognition and the Indian men's national team making significant progress internationally, there is tremendous momentum around volleyball in India. Our focus remains on strengthening the professional ecosystem, creating opportunities for Indian talent and expanding the sport's reach. Ahmedabad is an exciting addition to that journey.”

An action-packed season will witness ten teams: Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Goa Guardians, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, Mumbai Meteors, and Telugu Black Hawks competing for the coveted PVL trophy in Ahmedabad starting 30th November 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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