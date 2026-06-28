Prince Yadav shines on debut with three-wicket haul as India restrict Ireland to 154/8 in 2nd T20I

Belfast [Ireland], June 28 (ANI): India produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Ireland to 154/8 in 20 overs in the second and final T20I at the Civil Service Cricket Club on Sunday. Debutant Prince Yadav was the standout performer as he claimed a three-wicket haul.

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Asked to bowl first after skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss, India made early inroads as Ireland opener Tim Tector (5) fell in the second over, miscuing a shot off Harshit Rana to mid-wicket, while Ross Adair (16) was removed by Arshdeep Singh (2/35 in 4 overs) soon after, slicing a delivery to extra cover. At the end of the Powerplay, Ireland were placed at 44 for 2.

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Prince Yadav, one of India's debutants, continued the momentum in the middle overs by claiming his maiden T20I wicket, dismissing Lorcan Tucker (15) caught behind to reduce Ireland to 48 for 3. Harry Tector then steadied the innings, forming a crucial 65-run partnership with Benjamin Calitz (37 runs off 23 balls) as Ireland looked to rebuild.

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The Irish duo briefly counterattacked, especially targeting debutant Suryansh Shedge, but India regained control through tight bowling. Shivam Dube (2/25 in 3 overs) made the breakthrough in the 15th over, first conceding a six before striking twice in quick succession to remove Calitz (37) and Gareth Delany (0), halting Ireland's progress at a vital stage.

Axar Patel (0/28 in 4 overs) maintained pressure with a tight spell from his end, while Harry Tector anchored the innings with a composed half-century (53 off 47 balls) before being dismissed by Prince Yadav in the final over. The debutant then finished strongly, claiming another wicket by removing Liam McCarthy to return impressive figures of 3/22 in four overs. However, the Irish tail managed to push the total past the 150-mark before India struck twice in the final six deliveries to complete a disciplined bowling performance.

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India will need 155 runs at a required run rate of 7.75 to level the series. (ANI)

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