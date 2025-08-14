DT
Prithvi Shaw set to play for Maharashtra in Buchi Babu Tournament; Ayush Mhatre to lead Mumbai

ANI
Updated At : 08:35 PM Aug 14, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Prithvi Shaw has been named in Maharashtra's 17-member squad for the All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament to be held in Chennai from August 18 to September 9. This will be Shaw's first outing for Maharashtra since moving from Mumbai in July, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The 24-year-old opener shifted to Maharashtra after securing a no-objection certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association. He was left out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the 2024-25 season owing to concerns over his fitness and disciplinary issues.

The Maharashtra side will be led by Ankit Bawne and also features Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is set to make his return to professional cricket following the elbow injury he sustained during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who captained India Under-19 during their recent tour of England, will lead Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Tournament. Mhatre had an impressive IPL 2025 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was also the top scorer in the U-19 Tests in England, amassing 340 runs in four innings.

Mumbai's squad also features Sarfaraz Khan and his younger brother Musheer Khan. The latter suffered a fracture in the neck region in a road accident last September.

Maharashtra Squad: Ankit Bawane (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Veer, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Harshal Kate, Siddharth Mhatre, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Mandar Bhandari (wk), Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Vicky Ostwal, Hitesh Walunj, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Mumbai squad: Ayush Mhatre (capt), Musheer Khan, Divyansh Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar (vc), Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Harsh Aghav, Sairaj Patil, Aakash Parkar, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shreyas Gurav, Yash Dicholkar, Himanshu Singh, Royston Dias, Sylvester DaEUR(tm)Souza, Irfan Umair. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

