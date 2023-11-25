Prithvi Shaw to stay with Delhi Capitals, KKR releases Shardul, Root opts out of next IPL

New Delhi, November 25
Delhi Capitals have decided to retain their explosive opener Prithvi Shaw, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered during his county cricket stint, while Kolkata Knight Riders have freed up a purse worth Rs 10.75 crore by releasing out-of-form all-rounder Shardul Thakur.
While Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey, two players no longer suited to demands of a top tier T20 meet like IPL, were released earlier, it is understood that head coach Ricky Ponting and team director Sourav Ganguly have a lot of faith in Shaw’s abilities and expect him to get fit before the IPL starts in late March next year.
Meanwhile, with Impact Player rule coming into existence, Shardul’s utility at least in IPL stratosphere seems to be diminishing as neither his bowling nor his batting has enough firepower to be slotted among top 6.
KKR with Rs 10.75 crore and another Rs 5 crore in addition will have enough funds to buy some serious talent from the market.
Meanwhile, RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad have traded left-arm spin bowling all-rounders Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar.
Joe Root, who played only one IPL game for Rajasthan Royals last season, has decided to opt out of this year’s IPL, keeping his Test commitments in mind.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 students killed, over 60 injured in stampede during concert at Kerala's Cochin University
Condition of four more students critical, says state Health ...
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Focus now on vertical drilling, rescue op to start in next 24-36 hours, says NDMA
86 metres of vertical drilling needed to reach tunnel's crus...
Cash-for-query case: CBI registers preliminary enquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a comp...
'India was convicted even without...': Indian envoy's response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe
Envoy Sanjay Verma urges Canada to release evidence to back ...
Israel-Hamas truce: Hamas delays 2nd round of hostage releases over Gaza aid demands
In the first exchange on Friday, 13 Israeli women and childr...