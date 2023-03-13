Prithviraj, Shreyasi finish sixth in trap at World Cup

Doha: The Indian trap mixed team of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh finished sixth as the country’s shooters ended the ISSF Shotgun World Cup with just a bronze medal. Prithviraj and Shreyasi shot a combined score of 142 out of 150 in the qualification, which was a point less than the bronze medal match qualifying score of 143. On Saturday, Prithviraj had won an individual bronze in the men’s trap.

Christchurch

New Zealand chase 257 for victory against Sri Lanka

New Zealand will go into the final day of the first Test against Sri Lanka needing 257 runs for victory with nine wickets in hand after a 14th century from Angelo Matthews dragged the tourists right back into the contest. Matthews scored a defiant 115 and shared partnerships of 105 with Dinesh Chandimal (42) and 60 with Dhananjaya de Silva (47 not out) to help extend Sri Lanka’s lead from 65 runs overnight to 284.

Dhaka

Bangladesh get series win over world champs England

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz delivered with bat and ball as Bangladesh stunned world champions England by four wickets in a second successive upset to clinch the three-match T20 series with a game to spare. Chasing 118 to win, the hosts got off to a disappointing start when they lost openers Litton Das and Rony Talukdar for single-digit scores, before Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy stitched together a 41-run partnership to get them back on track. Agencies