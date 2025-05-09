"Priyansh Arya is one of the finds of the tournament": Ricky Ponting on PBKS batter

New Delhi [India] May 9 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) Head coach, Ricky Ponting, called PBKS batter Priyansh Arya one of the finds of the tournament, while noting batter Prabhsimran Singh's consistent performance.

PBKS clashed with Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium on Thursday. The match was called off due to floodlight failure.

"You know, Prabhsimran Singh probably has been the more consistent of the two, but you know, young Priyansh Arya, he's been one of the finds of the tournament. I've said that game after game, every time I've spoken, I've talked about the talent this young boy has, and he's shown it again tonight," Ricky Ponting said in a video posted by IPL.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first. Batters Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh came out in the middle to open the innings for the hosts. Both players started attacking the bowlers from the first over.

The Punjab-based franchise completed the 50-run mark on the last ball of the 4th over.

Priyansh Arya completed his half-century in 25 balls, whereas Prabsimran Singh completed his fourth consecutive fifty in IPL 2025 in 28 balls.

Arya made 70 (34) before he was removed by DC bowler T Natarajan, his innings included five fours and six sixes.

Ponting also spoke about the lefty-righty combination of Arya and Singh.

"They complement each other really well, you know, left hand, right hand, you know, Priyansh probably more adaptive against the faster bowling, whereas Priyansh Arya probably better off against the slower and the spin. So they work really well as a partnership, and we need them to keep going on," he added.

At the stoppage of play, the PBKS side were 122/1 in 10.1 overs. With Prabhsimran Singh (50*) and Shreyas Iyer (0*) unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

